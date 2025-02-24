Monday, February 24, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch BAN vs NZ live match?

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch BAN vs NZ live match?

Jio Hotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand on their app and website.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

The action of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will now move to Rawalpindi for the fourth match of Group A between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Both teams suffered polar opposite results in the campaign opener as Bangladesh lost their game against India by 6 wickets, while New Zealand thumped Pakistan with ease by 60 runs. Now, the match between these two sides has a lot at stake as Bangladesh is one loss away from getting eliminated from the semifinal race; meanwhile, New Zealand will almost confirm their place in the final four if they win the match.  Check Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, ball-by-ball commentary, full scorecard and match updates here
 
 
Bangladesh will have to fight history if they wish to stay alive in the tournament, as so far they have played against the Kiwis six times in 50‐over matches at ICC events, out of which they have lost all six, including one in the Champions Trophy. On the other hand, New Zealand has all the ingredients to pull off yet another win and take one step closer towards winning a tournament they won back in 2000.

All Details Regarding Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

When will the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand take place in ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
 
The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Monday, February 24.
 
What is the venue for the Bangladesh vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score updates

BAN vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh vs New Zealand live toss at 2 PM IST today

BAN vs NZ

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Head-to-Head stats in ICC Champions Trophy

Pitch Report for BAN vs NZ

Champions Trophy BAN vs NZ: Pitch report, key stats of Rawalpindi Stadium

BAN vs NZ

Champions Trophy, BAN vs NZ: Check Bangladesh, New Zealand playing 11 today

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 leaderboard

Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: India, New Zealand, Pakistan rankings

 
The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 24.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Bangladesh vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 24?
 
The toss for the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 PM IST.
 
When will the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on February 24?
 
The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in India?
 
Jio Hotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand on their app and website.

Global Broadcast Guide for Bangladesh vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Match in Rawalpindi

India 
Indian cricket fans can watch the match live on JioStar, which includes Star and Network 18 channels, ensuring extensive coverage across the country. For those who prefer streaming, Jio Hotstar will provide digital access, allowing viewers to follow the game on smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.
 
Pakistan 
In Pakistan, the match will be broadcast on PTV and Ten Sports, both of which have a long-standing tradition of covering major cricket events. Fans who prefer online streaming can tune in through Myco and the Tamasha app, ensuring accessibility on multiple digital platforms.
 
UAE & MENA (Middle East & North Africa) 
Cricket enthusiasts in the UAE and the wider MENA region can watch the match on CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, two channels dedicated to bringing top-quality cricket action. For digital viewers, STARZPLAY will provide a seamless streaming experience, allowing fans to watch the game on the go.
 
United Kingdom 
Fans in the United Kingdom can enjoy the live telecast on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Action, offering comprehensive coverage of the high-stakes clash. Additionally, digital streaming will be available via SkyGO, NOW, and the Sky Sports App, ensuring accessibility across multiple devices.
 
USA & Canada 
In North America, WillowTV will be the official broadcaster, delivering high-definition coverage of the match. Those preferring digital access can stream the game through the Willow by Cricbuzz app, which also offers Hindi commentary for viewers who want an alternative language option.
 
Caribbean 
Cricket lovers in the Caribbean can watch the match on ESPNCaribbean, the region’s leading sports network for international cricket events. The game will also be available for digital streaming via the ESPN Play Caribbean app, ensuring fans don’t miss out on the action.
 
Australia 
Australian cricket fans can tune in to PrimeVideo for live coverage of the match, with the platform also offering Hindi commentary for those who prefer it. The streaming service will allow viewers to watch the game on demand, providing flexibility for those with busy schedules.
 
New Zealand 
In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will broadcast the match live, bringing full coverage to cricket enthusiasts in the country. Fans who prefer streaming can watch the game on the Now and SkyGo apps, making it easier to follow the action from anywhere.
 
South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa 
SuperSport will be the official broadcaster in South Africa and across the Sub-Saharan African region, ensuring that cricket lovers can enjoy every moment of the game. For those who want to watch online, the SuperSport App will provide live streaming access.
 
Bangladesh 
In Bangladesh, the match will be available on Nagorik TV and T Sports, two of the country's leading sports broadcasters. Fans who prefer online streaming can watch the game on the Toffee app, allowing them to follow the action on their mobile devices.
 
Afghanistan 
Afghan cricket fans can watch the match on ATN, which has exclusive rights to broadcast the Champions Trophy in the country. However, as of now, no official digital streaming option is available for viewers in Afghanistan.
 
Sri Lanka 
Sri Lankan fans can catch the live action on Maharaja TV, with TV1 on Linear providing the coverage. For those looking to stream the match online, Sirasa will offer digital access, making it easier to follow the game from anywhere.
 
(Note: Viewers are advised to check their local listings for exact match timings and availability.)

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

