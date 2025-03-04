Champions Trophy SF, IND vs AUS Playing 11: What will be XIs of both teams?

The stage is set for a cricketing spectacle in Dubai as two powerhouses, India and Australia, collide in a high-stakes semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy today. With a place in Sunday’s final on the line, both teams will be fuelled by history, rivalry, and the hunger to prevail.

The echoes of 2023 linger

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy semis: IND vs AUS pitch report, Dubai Stadium key stats "There's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent." Pat Cummins’ words after Australia’s triumph over India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final still ring in the ears of Indian fans. While Cummins isn’t here this time, the challenge remains the same—can India break Australia’s dominance in ICC knockout matches?

Since their 2011 World Cup quarter-final clash, the two teams have met four times in ICC ODI tournaments, sharing two wins each. India’s victories came in the league stages of the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, but Australia struck when it mattered most—in the 2015 semi-finals and the 2023 final. The stakes couldn’t be higher as the two sides meet again with everything to play for. And here comes the role of 22 men, who will take the field today. Check out how the Playing 11s of both team could be for Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal today:

India Playing 11 vs Australia today: Spin-heavy or balanced attack?

The big question for India revolves around their spin combination. Should they go with four spinners or stick to three? And if it’s three, who gets the nod? Varun Chakravarthy’s five-wicket haul against New Zealand has complicated the decision, making him a strong contender for the playing XI. With the semi-final being played on the same pitch used for India’s clash against Pakistan on February 23, conditions will play a crucial role in shaping the team’s approach.

India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy. India squad for Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Also Read

Australia Playing 11 reshuffle for semifinal: Connolly set for a debut?

Australia has been forced into a change with Matt Short ruled out due to injury, bringing Cooper Connolly into the squad. Given the spin-friendly conditions in Dubai, the left-arm spinning all-rounder is likely to slot in straight away. However, Short’s absence also means Australia loses a reliable off-spin option, which could influence their approach.

If Connolly plays, Australia must decide who partners Travis Head at the top. Josh Inglis, who has experience opening in ODIs, appears to be the frontrunner. Meanwhile, there’s also a case for a second frontline spinner in Tanveer Sangha if the conditions warrant it.