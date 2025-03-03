IND vs AUS semi-final: Rohit Sharma downplays expectations on India

Skipper Rohit Sharma dismissed the thought that India are under added pressure against Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal, and felt that "pressure to win" will be equal on both the teams.

India have not beaten Australia in the ICC knockouts matches since winning the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal.

"Look, they are a great opposition to play against. All we had to do is what we have been thinking about the last three games and we have to approach that game in a similar fashion. We understand the opposition and how they play and stuff like that," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

Rohit also warned of some intense competition in the semifinal to be played here on Tuesday.

"We will expect some nervy times as well in the middle. But that is how the game is being played these days. And you are talking about the semifinal. Obviously, the pressure will be on both teams to win that game," he added.

Rohit said Australia will offer a tough "fight back" even without some big names such as Pat Cummins, but expressed confidence in his side's ability to ward off the Antipodeans' charge.

"But I think the more and more we focus on what we need to do as a group, as a player, as a batting unit, as a bowling unit, that helps us a lot. Australia has been such a great team over the years. So, we will expect some fight back.

"So, I think it is important for us to just keep focusing on what we need to do, keep doing our things and keep doing those things right. And then the result will come if we keep doing the things that we are supposed to," he signed off.