Rohit dismisses unfair advantage claims, calls Dubai wicket a challenge

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma rubbished claims that his team enjoys an unfair advantage in the ICC Champions Trophy by playing all their matches in Dubai. Addressing concerns raised by former players from Pakistan, Australia, and England, Rohit was emphatic in his response:

"This is not our home, this is Dubai. We don’t play many matches here, and this is new for us too. Every time, the pitch presents different challenges. The three matches we played here have all been on different kinds of surfaces."

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy Semis 1: IND vs AUS Playing 11, live match time, streaming With the semi-final against Australia looming, the Indian captain reinforced that his team has had to adapt quickly to unpredictable conditions.

Unpredictable pitches pose fresh challenges

Responding to speculation about India gaining an upper hand due to prolonged exposure to Dubai’s conditions, Rohit pointed out the ever-changing nature of the pitches at the venue.

Also Read

"There are four or five surfaces being used here. I don’t know which pitch will be used for the semi-final, but whatever happens, we will have to adapt on the go. That’s been the key throughout this tournament."

Citing India's last group-stage clash against New Zealand, Rohit illustrated how the playing surface has kept teams guessing.

"We saw swing when New Zealand’s bowlers were in action, something we didn’t witness in our first two matches. Spin was also on and off. So, it’s not like we know what to expect from these pitches."

Rohit welcomes a true contest

Rather than seeking a batting paradise, Rohit welcomed surfaces that offer something for the bowlers.

"If there is something in it for the bowlers—whether spin or seam—it makes the contest even more interesting. I am all for it. When you have challenging conditions, the matches become a real test of skill."

The Logic Behind Five Spinners in the Squad

India’s decision to stack their squad with spinners has drawn attention, but Rohit explained that it was a well-thought-out strategy based on careful monitoring of conditions in Dubai over the past few months.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia semis: Kohli vs Zampa to take centre stage on March 4 "We were watching the ILT20 and saw how the pitches played. We knew they would be slow and thought the slower bowlers would be more effective here. That’s why we went with five spinners."

Early arrival key to India’s adaptation

Acknowledging that adapting to conditions was always going to be the biggest challenge, Rohit credited the team’s early arrival for their smooth transition.

"It was important for us to adapt quickly. Luckily, we arrived five or six days before, had good training sessions, and practised at the ICC Academy, where the pitches were similar to what we’ve seen in the tournament. That really helped us settle in."

Focus shifts to the semifinal

With India set to take on Australia in the last-four clash, Rohit Sharma’s approach is clear—read the conditions, stay adaptable, and be ready for any challenge. The battle for a place in the final will be anything but predictable, and Team India knows it must remain sharp to overcome the Aussies.