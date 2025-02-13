Champions Trophy 2025: Pant not in immediate Playing XI plans for India

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has put an end to speculation regarding the wicketkeeping role for the upcoming Champions Trophy, making it clear that KL Rahul is the team’s first-choice wicketkeeper. Despite Rishabh Pant’s flamboyance and explosive batting credentials, he has not been considered for the playing eleven at this stage.

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here "KL is our No. 1 wicketkeeper, and this is what I can say at the moment. Rishabh Pant will get his chance, but at the moment, it is KL who has done well, and we cannot play two wicketkeeper-batters," Gambhir stated at the post-series press conference on Wednesday.

Notably, Pant was the only player from the squad that toured England for the ODIs who did not get a single game under Gambhir’s coaching, while all others featured in at least one match.

Rahul settles at No. 5 after initial struggles

Rahul, who batted at No. 6 in the first two ODIs, looked out of sorts in an unfamiliar role. However, when restored to his preferred No. 5 position, he found his rhythm, scoring a crucial 40 off 29 balls in India's dominant 142-run victory in the third ODI.

Axar over Rahul at No. 5: Team comes first

Gambhir also addressed the decision to promote Axar Patel to No. 5 in the first two ODIs, despite Rahul's impressive track record at that position. He reiterated his team-first philosophy, dismissing statistical considerations.

Also Read

"We don't look at averages and stats. We look at who can deliver when," he asserted.

Varun Chakravarthy Over Jaiswal: A Call for Wickets

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here One of the more surprising exclusions from the Champions Trophy squad was young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made way for a fifth specialist spinner, Varun Chakravarthy. Gambhir defended the decision, highlighting the need for a wicket-taking option in the tournament.

"The only reason was we wanted a wicket-taking option, and we know Varun Chakravarthy can be that option. Yashasvi Jaiswal has a long future ahead, and we can only play 15," he explained.

No Clarity on Bumrah’s Injury Details

On Jasprit Bumrah’s injury, which ruled him out of the Champions Trophy, Gambhir refrained from providing specifics, stating that updates would come from the medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here "Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out. I cannot give details because the medical team at NCA will provide the updates," he said.

"Stop Judging Players After Every Innings"—Gambhir on Shubman Gill

The head coach also addressed the scrutiny surrounding Shubman Gill’s form, urging people not to mix formats or judge players hastily. Gill struggled on the bouncy and seaming Australian tracks but bounced back with two fifties and a hundred on flat batting surfaces in the England ODI series.

"Problem is we keep judging people after every innings. Shubman Gill is young. Test cricket is tough, and going forward, he can deliver in that format," Gambhir remarked, throwing his weight behind the young batter.