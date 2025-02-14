Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / CT: Security concern at Karachi Stadium? Man nabbed with fake accreditation

CT: Security concern at Karachi Stadium? Man nabbed with fake accreditation

He was posing as a mediaperson and had fake ICC and PCB accreditation cards, a police official said

National Stadium, Karachi in Pakistan
National Stadium, Karachi in Pakistan
Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A man was arrested from inside the National Stadium compound as he tried to get into the venue using a fake accreditation card before Pakistan's tri-series match against New Zealand.

A police officer said the man, identified as Muzzamil Qureshi, was stopped at the entrance of the main building during security check on Wednesday.

"He was posing as a mediaperson and had fake ICC and PCB accreditation cards," the official said.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here

The officer said that when the security personnel grew suspicious and checked him, he had another fake card showing him as a cameraman.

"He has been arrested and is being questioned at the area police station to find out where he got the fake cards made, and why was he using them," the official said.

Stringent security measures are in place for spectators coming to the stadium for the tri-series matches, with over 7,000 policemen deployed in and around the venue.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Champions Trophy: Rickelton ready to prove himself as three-format player

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 unveil star ambassadors for event

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan players receive warm welcome in Pakistan

Champions Trophy: Afghanistan announce Kharote as Ghazanfar's replacement

Jasprit Bumrah fitness update: What is the latest news on India star pacer's injury?

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyChampions Trophy

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story