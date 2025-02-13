Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, live time, streaming

Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, live time, streaming

All four warm-up matches will be a day-night affair, which means matches will begin at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and 2 PM Pakistan time.

Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches details
Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches details
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Out of the eight teams participating in the Champions Trophy 2025, only five teams will play warm-up matches before the start of the tournament on February 19 in Lahore. 
 
Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa and Bangladesh are the five teams that will participate in the warm-up matches.
 
Afghanistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh will take centre stage on February 14 and 17, while Afghanistan will also lock horns with New Zealand on February 16. These encounters will be the last opportunity for squads to sharpen their form before the high-stakes tournament kicks off.
 
Meanwhile, South Africa and New Zealand have already arrived in Pakistan for a tri-series with the hosts, adding to the intense build-up.
 
In a strategic move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced three separate Pakistan Shaheens squads for the warm-up clashes. Shadab Khan will lead the charge against Afghanistan in Lahore on February 14. On February 17, the Shaheens will take the field in two locations—Mohammad Hurraira will captain the side against South Africa in Karachi, while Mohammad Haris will lead against Bangladesh in Dubai.
 
The Afghanistan-New Zealand showdown on February 16 will unfold in Karachi, setting the stage for the grand tournament.   Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Pant not in immediate Playing XI plans for India

Missing big players like Bumrah is a problem for any team: Kapil Dev

IND take high-risk-high-reward approach in Champions Trophy squad selection

Champions Trophy: Rickelton ready to prove himself as three-format player

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 unveil star ambassadors for event

  

Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up match venues

  • Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • National Stadium, Karachi
  • ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai
 

India warm-up match in Champions Trophy 2025

 
India will not play any practice matches ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. 
 

Why is India not playing warm-up matches before the start of Champions Trophy 2025?

 
The BCCI decided against playing practice games as India is already playing a three-match ODI series against England which ends on Wednesday. The Indian team is scheduled to reach Dubai on February 15.
 

Teams not playing warm-up matches 

 
1. India
2. Australia
3. England
 
While India and England played a three-match ODI series, which concluded on February 12, Australia's two-match ODI series in Sri Lanka will end on February 14.   Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches full schedule

 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule
Match Date Teams Stadium Time
14 February Pakistan Shaheens v Afghanistan Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
16 February New Zealand v Afghanistan National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
17 February Pakistan Shaheens v South Africa National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
17 February Pakistan Shaheens v Bangladesh ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai 2:30 PM IST
 

Champions Trophy squads:

 
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami
 
Bangladesh squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.
 
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka
 
New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025 warm-ups:

 
vs Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Ali, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Imran Randhawa and Muhammad Irfan Khan
 
vs South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi - Mohammad Huraira (captain), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, and Saad Khan
 
vs Bangladesh, ICC Academy, Dubai - Mohammad Haris (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usama Mir. 

Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches Live time, Pakistan practice game live streaming and telecast in India

 
When will warm-up matches ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 take place?
 
The Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches will take place from February 14 to February 17, 2025.
 
At what time do warm-up matches ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 begin?
 
All four warm-up matches will be a day-night affair, which means matches will begin at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and 2 PM Pakistan time.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches in India?
 
Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Star Sports channels will be home to cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the warm-up matches live in India. 
 
How to watch live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches?
 
Disney+Hotstar will live stream Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches in India.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan players receive warm welcome in Pakistan

Champions Trophy: Afghanistan announce Kharote as Ghazanfar's replacement

Jasprit Bumrah fitness update: What is the latest news on India star pacer's injury?

Australia's Champions Trophy campaign rocked by pace exodus; Smith to lead

India's Champions Trophy squad: Rana replaces Bumrah, Varun in for Jaiswal

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyChampions TrophyIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamEngland cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamPakistan cricket teamStar Sports

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story