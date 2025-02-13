Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, live time, streaming

Out of the eight teams participating in the Champions Trophy 2025, only five teams will play warm-up matches before the start of the tournament on February 19 in Lahore.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa and Bangladesh are the five teams that will participate in the warm-up matches.

Afghanistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh will take centre stage on February 14 and 17, while Afghanistan will also lock horns with New Zealand on February 16. These encounters will be the last opportunity for squads to sharpen their form before the high-stakes tournament kicks off.

Meanwhile, South Africa and New Zealand have already arrived in Pakistan for a tri-series with the hosts, adding to the intense build-up.

In a strategic move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced three separate Pakistan Shaheens squads for the warm-up clashes. Shadab Khan will lead the charge against Afghanistan in Lahore on February 14. On February 17, the Shaheens will take the field in two locations—Mohammad Hurraira will captain the side against South Africa in Karachi, while Mohammad Haris will lead against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here The Afghanistan-New Zealand showdown on February 16 will unfold in Karachi, setting the stage for the grand tournament.

Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up match venues

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

National Stadium, Karachi

ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai

India warm-up match in Champions Trophy 2025

India will not play any practice matches ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Why is India not playing warm-up matches before the start of Champions Trophy 2025?

The BCCI decided against playing practice games as India is already playing a three-match ODI series against England which ends on Wednesday. The Indian team is scheduled to reach Dubai on February 15.

Teams not playing warm-up matches

1. India

2. Australia

3. England

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here While India and England played a three-match ODI series, which concluded on February 12, Australia's two-match ODI series in Sri Lanka will end on February 14.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches full schedule

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule Match Date Teams Stadium Time 14 February Pakistan Shaheens v Afghanistan Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST 16 February New Zealand v Afghanistan National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST 17 February Pakistan Shaheens v South Africa National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST 17 February Pakistan Shaheens v Bangladesh ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai 2:30 PM IST

Champions Trophy squads:

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

Bangladesh squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025 warm-ups:

vs Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Ali, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Imran Randhawa and Muhammad Irfan Khan

vs South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi - Mohammad Huraira (captain), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, and Saad Khan

vs Bangladesh, ICC Academy, Dubai - Mohammad Haris (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usama Mir.

Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches Live time, Pakistan practice game live streaming and telecast in India

When will warm-up matches ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

The Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches will take place from February 14 to February 17, 2025.

At what time do warm-up matches ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 begin?

All four warm-up matches will be a day-night affair, which means matches will begin at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and 2 PM Pakistan time.

Which TV channels will live telecast Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Star Sports channels will be home to cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the warm-up matches live in India.

How to watch live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches in India.