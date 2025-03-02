Champions Trophy: When is 1st semifinal? Which teams will clash in Dubai?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 1st semi-final clash will witness India taking on rivals Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on March 4. The Indian team will be looking for revenge against the Aussies, who defeated them last year and lifted the ODI World Cup trophy on Indian soil. India finished on top of their table in Group A as they beat New Zealand by 44 runs in order to seal the top spot. As a result, they have set a semis date with Australia who finished at the 2nd spot in Group B.

The stakes are high for the encounter, with a place in the Champions Trophy final up for grabs. While the Australian side is missing a few of their match-winners this year, they have shown their ability to win matches in the marquee tournament and can't be taken lightly on any given day.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: Team India manager returns home due to personal reasons As for India, they are also missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah, but they have more than enough quality in their squad to outplay any team in world cricket. The Men in Blue however, will have an advantage as they have already been adjusted to the conditions in Dubai while the Aussies would have to try and adapt as quickly as possible for the final 4 clash.

India vs Australia head-to-head in Champions Trophy

Both sides have faced each other in the marquee tournament on 4 occasions, with the Indians having an edge with 2 wins as compared to Australia's solitary win in the competition

Total matches: 4

Also Read

India won: 2

Australia won: 1

No result: 1

India vs Australia head-to-head in ODI World Cups

India are trailing against the Aussies when the ODI World Cup is talked about as they only have 5 wins compared to Australia's 9 in the 14 matches they have played against each other. The most recent ODI match between the two sides was the ODI World Cup 2023 final which went in the favour of the Aussies.

Total matches: 14

India won: 5

Australia won: 9

No result: 0

ICC Champions Trophy 1st semi-final live telecast and live streaming details

When will the 1st semi-final of Champions Trophy be played?

The Champions Trophy 1st semi-final will be played on March 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which teams will play the 1st semi-final of the Champions Trophy?

The 1st semi-final of the Champions Trophy will be played between India and Australia.

When will the live toss of the 1st semi-final of the Champions Trophy take place on March 4?

The live toss of the IND vs AUS 1st semi-final in the Champions Trophy will take place at 2 PM iST.

Where will the live telecast of the Champions Trophy 1st semi-final be available in India?

The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 1st semi-final between IND and AUS will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Champions Trophy 1st semi-final be available in India?

The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 1st semi-final between IND and AUS will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.