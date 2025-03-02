Virat Kohli's fighting spirit and passion make him a great: Viv Richards

West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards on Sunday said Virat Kohli's fighting spirit, energy, and passion put him in the category of cricket's great and legendary players.

Richards, a long-time admirer of Kohli's indomitable spirit and passion for the game, also hailed the India batter for silencing critics through performances on the field.

Well, I think he answers all of us, really. Before the World Cup for the ODIs, where he wasn't doing that well and then he came back in magnificent form, so, that is true testament to the character that we are speaking about, said Richards, a governing council member for the International Master League, during a virtual interaction.

This is why I put him in the category of being great and legendary... Not all the time that you get players who can come back when they're down. His fighting spirit, energy and passion to do well make him stand out." Richards said if he was still playing, he would love to have Kohli's energy on the field.

His energy reflects his passion. He goes to show you that his involvement in the game all the time. There's a passion for that. There's not a moment that goes on that field that Virat Kohli doesn't miss. He's just magnificent in that way, he added.

Kohli reminds me of myself Asked about batters he admires, the former West Indies captain said Kohli reminds him of himself.

"A lot of batsmen... Before you had people like Sachin Tendulkar, who has retired, he said.

But presently, Virat Kohli. He reminds me of myself. He who dares, win. He believes in himself, 120 per cent confident at all times and whenever it needs to be aggressive, and confront opponents, you need guys like that.

"I appreciate seeing guys who, especially when you're a captain, you defend your team and defend the people who you are representing so Virat Kohli, the modern day guy, I love, he added.

Richards said given his fitness and hunger, Kohli can go on to play ODIs for a long time.

I'll tell you something. Just the way he is and the way how fit he is and the way he still believes, very passionate about the game. You never know. He could still play when he's 50, he said.

You never know. But it's just magnificent to see. Sometimes we see guys go on and maybe they come to an age and sometimes you look and you say, wow, he doesn't look as good as in the past'.

But he just scored 100 just recently against Pakistan in Dubai so that says that, and this has just happened. This suggests that he's still very much at the very best, in the best of form, he added.

Richards, however, declined to compare Kohli with Tendulkar. "I don't believe in that. We should be quite thankful that the periods that everyone would have passed through, that the folks who saw these guys then benefited from the fact that they saw some very good player," he said.

"I will never make comparisons. They all did their time, their work for the time that they represented their countries. And we should appreciate that time because it's not just us alone who would be giving the answer, but all the folks, the fans who would be watching would pay tribute to that.

Backing Rohit Richards said India should be patient with the form of their skipper Rohit Sharma, who has blown hot and cold with his form.

You've got to give him all the opportunity. He would have failed in the past. I just believe that let's wait and see when we get to the semifinals and hopefully when you get to the semifinals, you're hoping to get to the finals, he said.

Let's see, because sometimes some guys leave it a little late. I still believe that Rohit is still a magnificent player.

"Players go through bad times. It depends now on how well he comes through this and if he comes through this, certainly he's going to be all for the better, he added.