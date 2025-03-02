Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: Matt Henry takes fifer against India, registers big feat

Champions Trophy: Matt Henry takes fifer against India, registers big feat

This is the first time that a bowler has taken a fifer against India in the marquee tournament as well, which makes it a big feat to achieve for the bowler.

Matt Henry
Matt Henry
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry picked up a fifer for the Kiwis against India in the final Group A game of the Champions Trophy 2025. From bamboozling the top order to taking out the tail-enders, Henry's spell of 5/42 was nothing short of impressive on the day in Dubai.  Henry registers best bowling figures for NZ vs IND in CT
 
This is the first time that a bowler has taken a fifer against India in the marquee tournament as well which makes it a big feat to achieve for the bowler. Henry's figures are now the best bowling figures against India for a Kiwi bowler in the Champions Trophy. 
 
Best bowling figures for NZ in Champions Trophy
Player Figures Opponent Venue Year
Jacob Oram 5/36 USA The Oval 2004
Matt Henry 5/42 India Dubai 2025
Shayne O'Connor 5/46 Pakistan Nairobi 2000
 
  Taking out Gill and Kohli early out in the innings, Henry proved to be crucial in the powerplay and helped his side restrict the lethal batting order to 249/9 in their 50 overs on the day.   While Hardik Pandya (45) and Ravindra Jadeja (16) tried to fire India to a respectable total in the death overs, it was Henry midful bowling which sent them back to the pavilion and probably prevented 10-12 more runs from adding to the total.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ live match?

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs NZ playing 11, live match time, streaming

Champions Trophy: Kohli becomes seventh Indian player to play 300 ODIs

Champions Trophy: India vs New Zealand head-to-head records in ICC events

PCB announces full refund for two rain-cancelled Champions Trophy matches

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyIndia vs New ZealandNew Zealand cricket team

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story