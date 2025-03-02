Champions Trophy: Matt Henry takes fifer against India, registers big feat

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry picked up a fifer for the Kiwis against India in the final Group A game of the Champions Trophy 2025. From bamboozling the top order to taking out the tail-enders, Henry's spell of 5/42 was nothing short of impressive on the day in Dubai. Henry registers best bowling figures for NZ vs IND in CT

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's fighting spirit and passion make him a great: Viv Richards This is the first time that a bowler has taken a fifer against India in the marquee tournament as well which makes it a big feat to achieve for the bowler. Henry's figures are now the best bowling figures against India for a Kiwi bowler in the Champions Trophy.

Best bowling figures for NZ in Champions Trophy Player Figures Opponent Venue Year Jacob Oram 5/36 USA The Oval 2004 Matt Henry 5/42 India Dubai 2025 Shayne O'Connor 5/46 Pakistan Nairobi 2000

Taking out Gill and Kohli early out in the innings, Henry proved to be crucial in the powerplay and helped his side restrict the lethal batting order to 249/9 in their 50 overs on the day. While Hardik Pandya (45) and Ravindra Jadeja (16) tried to fire India to a respectable total in the death overs, it was Henry midful bowling which sent them back to the pavilion and probably prevented 10-12 more runs from adding to the total.