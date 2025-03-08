CT 2025, IND vs NZ final: India ready to embrace pressure, history - Gill

As India prepares for the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, vice-captain Shubman Gill addressed the media with confidence and composure, emphasising that the team is ready to overcome history, pressure, and expectations when they step onto the Dubai International Stadium on March 9 (Sunday).

A second shot at ICC glory

Having played in the 2023 World Cup final, Gill is no stranger to high-pressure encounters. The young opener, who has rapidly established himself as a mainstay in India’s batting lineup, acknowledged the significance of the India vs New Zealand final.

"This is my second ICC final, and I am very excited. Last time, we couldn't get the job done. This time, we will try our best to do it," he stated, reflecting on the heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup defeat.

The key to handling pressure: 'Take the occasion out'

Acknowledging the challenge of big-match pressure, Gill highlighted that history favours teams that excel in knockout scenarios by focusing on the game rather than the stakes.

"In such matches, the team that handles pressure better has a greater chance of winning. If you look at teams like the old West Indies or the dominant Australian side, they always took the occasion out of the equation and played their natural game. That's what we must do as well," he explained.

Gill also pointed out the importance of experience, citing Virat Kohli's composed performances in crunch situations as a prime example. "The more you play in these conditions, the more you understand how to navigate the pressure," he added.

‘This is the best batting lineup I’ve been part of’

With India boasting a formidable batting order featuring Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, Gill was effusive in his praise for his teammates.

"Personally, this is the best batting lineup I’ve been part of. Rohit is one of the greatest white-ball openers, and Virat is one of the best ODI batsmen ever. The depth in our batting allows us to play freely at the top," he said.

He noted that in the past, India's lack of batting depth forced the top order to bat cautiously, but with power-hitters in the middle order, there is more freedom to attack.

Captaincy lessons and leadership role

Having been vice-captain since India's Sri Lanka tour, Gill spoke about his growth as a leader and his responsibility in guiding younger players.

"As a batsman, my role is clear. But as vice-captain, I need to be aware of how others are feeling, especially the younger bowlers under pressure. My job is to ensure they are thinking clearly and remind them of simple things we sometimes forget in high-pressure situations," he explained.

No extra discussions, just execution

India already has a psychological edge over New Zealand after their convincing group-stage victory. Gill revealed that there has been no drastic change in the team’s discussions ahead of the final.

"In our last match against them, we lost three quick wickets in the powerplay but still won comfortably. The focus is on execution rather than any new plans. If one of the top three fires, we can put up or chase a big total," he stated.

Toss, conditions, and the pitch factor

While Rohit Sharma’s toss record has been a topic of discussion, Gill dismissed its impact on the team’s mindset.

"As a batsman, I am always prepared to bat first, and if we’re chasing, we know our target. The toss doesn't change how we approach the game," he remarked.

On the pitch conditions, Gill said India is well-prepared for the slow wickets in Dubai, having played four matches here.

"We haven’t seen a 300-run total yet, and I don't think the wicket will behave much differently from what we’ve already played on," he noted.

‘Winning last year’s title helps, but we remain hungry’

Addressing India’s ICC title drought between 2013 and 2024, Gill acknowledged that breaking the streak with the T20 World Cup victory in the West Indies last year has helped ease the burden.

"Once you get that first title, it gives you momentum and removes desperation. It doesn’t make us any less hungry; rather, it makes us more balanced. We know we have done it before, and we will try to do it again," he said.

Personal ambition: Learning from legends

Gill, widely regarded as the next big batter of Indian cricket, was asked about the legacy of greats like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and Sachin Tendulkar, and the importance of delivering in major finals.

"These matches are crucial. No matter how much you try, you can't score a fifty or a hundred in every match. But on big occasions, I try to give myself those extra few deliveries to settle in and perform when it matters most," he revealed.

Practice, preparation, and finding the ‘zone’

Known for his intense training routines, Gill was also quizzed about his relentless practice sessions.

"For me, it’s about simulating match scenarios in the nets. I don’t just focus on hitting boundaries but also on finding ways to rotate the strike when scoring freely is difficult. These small adjustments require repetition, and that’s why I train the way I do," he explained.

No discussion on Rohit Sharma’s future

With speculation rife that Rohit Sharma may retire from international cricket after the final, Gill dismissed any such conversations within the team.

"Our only discussion is about winning the Champions Trophy. Rohit hasn’t spoken to me or the team about anything else," he clarified.

Final countdown: India’s moment of reckoning

As India gears up for the final against New Zealand, the stage is set for a battle of nerves, skill, and redemption. With a history of heartbreak against the Kiwis, the Men in Blue will be looking to turn the page and etch their names in glory.

"We know what’s at stake, but we also know that if we stick to our game and keep the pressure aside, we have the best chance to win," Gill concluded.

All eyes will now be on March 9, as India aims to lift the Champions Trophy for the first time in 12 years and settle scores with a familiar foe on the biggest stage.