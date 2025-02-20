Champions Trophy points table Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand ranking

229-run target and defeated Bangladesh by six wickets (21 balls remaining) on Thursday (February 20). India are part of Group A, which also includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. India earned their first two points on the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table when they chase down theand defeatedBangladesh by six wickets (21 balls remaining) on Thursday (February 20). India are part of Group A, which also includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

New Zealand are currently at the top of the Champions Trophy 2025 points table after winning their opening match against Pakistan by 60 runs.

Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament after 29 years.

Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: Group A team rankings

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Group A Teams Matches Played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 1.2 India 1 1 0 0 2 0.408 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -4.080 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -1.2

Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixtures Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixtures Date Result and Score Stage Venue Match Time February 19, Wednesday New Zealand (320/5 in 50 overs) beat Pakistan (260/10 in 47.2 overs) by 60 runs Group A National Stadium, Karachi COMPLETED February 20, Thursday India vs Bangladesh (228-10) Group A Dubai International Stadium UNDERWAY February 23, Sunday India vs Pakistan Group A Dubai International Stadium 2:30 PM IST February 24, Monday Bangladesh vs New Zealand Group A Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST February 27, Thursday Pakistan vs Bangladesh Group A Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST March 2, Sunday India vs New Zealand Group A Dubai International Stadium 2:30 PM IST

Champions Trophy 2025 format

Champions Trophy 2025 Group B full schedule

Champions Trophy 2025 Group B fixtures Date Result and Score Stage Venue Match Time February 21, Friday Afghanistan vs South Africa Group B National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST February 22, Saturday Australia vs England Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST February 23, Sunday India vs Pakistan Group A Dubai International Stadium 2:30 PM IST February 25, Tuesday Australia vs South Africa Group B Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST February 26, Wednesday Afghanistan vs England Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST February 28, Friday Australia vs Afghanistan Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST March 1, Saturday England vs South Africa Group B National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.The Group B matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 21, with Afghanistan taking on South Africa