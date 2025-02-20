Champions Trophy points table Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand ranking

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Check the rankings of India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh, who are part of Group A in ICC Men's Champions Trophy.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:05 PM IST
India earned their first two points on the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table when they chase down the 229-run target and defeated Bangladesh by six wickets (21 balls remaining) on Thursday (February 20). India are part of Group A, which also includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.
 
New Zealand are currently at the top of the Champions Trophy 2025 points table after winning their opening match against Pakistan by 60 runs.
 
Pakistan, meanwhile, with a net run rate of -1.2, are just one defeat away from being virtually knocked out of the tournament, which they are hosting.  Pakistan to play their next match against India on February 23 (Sunday) at Dubai International Stadium. 
 
Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament after 29 years.
 

Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: Group A team rankings

 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
Group A
Teams Matches Played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 1.2
India 1 1 0 0 2 0.408
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -4.080
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -1.2
 

Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixtures

 
Date Result and Score Stage Venue Match Time
February 19, Wednesday New Zealand (320/5 in 50 overs) beat Pakistan (260/10 in 47.2 overs) by 60 runs Group A National Stadium, Karachi COMPLETED
February 20, Thursday India vs Bangladesh (228-10) Group A Dubai International Stadium UNDERWAY
February 23, Sunday India vs Pakistan Group A Dubai International Stadium 2:30 PM IST
February 24, Monday Bangladesh vs New Zealand Group A Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST
February 27, Thursday Pakistan vs Bangladesh Group A Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST
March 2, Sunday India vs New Zealand Group A Dubai International Stadium 2:30 PM IST
 

Champions Trophy 2025 format

  The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. 

Champions Trophy 2025 Group B full schedule

  The Group B matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 21, with Afghanistan taking on South Africa   
Champions Trophy 2025 Group B fixtures
Date Result and Score Stage Venue Match Time
February 21, Friday Afghanistan vs South Africa Group B National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
February 22, Saturday Australia vs England Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
February 23, Sunday India vs Pakistan Group A Dubai International Stadium 2:30 PM IST
February 25, Tuesday Australia vs South Africa Group B Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST
February 26, Wednesday Afghanistan vs England Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
February 28, Friday Australia vs Afghanistan Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
March 1, Saturday England vs South Africa Group B National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
 
First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

