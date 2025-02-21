ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa's win-loss records in the event

The South Africa cricket team has been regarded as one of the best teams in world cricket — except when they are in the knockout stage of an ICC event. Their constant losses in ICC events have earned them the unwanted title of 'chokers' among fans due to their inability to get over the line in high-stakes games. However, not many are aware that South Africa do have one ICC trophy win to their name, having won the inaugural season of the ICC Champions Trophy in 1998, when it was known as the ICC KnockOut Trophy. Since then, their best finish in the event has been the semi-finals on four different occasions.

While the past might show South Africa in a poor light, they have performed exceptionally well in recent ICC events. They reached the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023 before making the final of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Although the Proteas lost on both occasions, their performance signaled that the team was ready to shed the 'chokers' tag by winning another ICC trophy. They are now scheduled to play the final of the ICC World Test Championship against Australia in June, but before that, they will take part in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy , hoping to win the title for the second time.

Amid all this history and heartbreak, it is interesting to see how South Africa have performed across different editions of the ICC Champions Trophy — the only ICC event they have won earlier.

1998 ICC KnockOut Trophy – Champions

The first-ever ICC KnockOut Trophy, held in Bangladesh, saw South Africa lift their first and so far only ICC trophy. The Proteas dominated the competition, winning all their matches. In the final, they faced the West Indies, where Jacques Kallis played a crucial role, taking five wickets and securing a comfortable victory. Hansie Cronje led the team to a historic win, setting high expectations for the future. This remains South Africa’s only ICC trophy to date.

Total matches: 3

Won: 3

Lost: 0

2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy – Semi-final exit

South Africa entered the 2000 edition as defending champions and were one of the tournament favourites. They comfortably defeated England in the quarter-finals, thanks to Shaun Pollock’s brilliant bowling performance. However, in the semi-final against India, despite a strong century from Jacques Kallis, the Proteas fell short in their chase.

Total matches: 2

Won: 1

Lost: 1

2002 ICC Champions Trophy – Semi-final exit

The 2002 tournament saw South Africa in good form during the group stage. They secured victories against Kenya and West Indies, setting up a semi-final clash against India. In a rain-affected match, Herschelle Gibbs scored a century but had to retire hurt due to injury. South Africa lost momentum and fell short in their chase. This semi-final loss added to their growing reputation for underperforming in knockout matches.

Total matches: 3

Won: 2

Lost: 1

2004 ICC Champions Trophy – Group stage exit

South Africa’s campaign in the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy was short-lived. Placed in the same group as the West Indies and Bangladesh, they managed an easy win against Bangladesh but suffered a crucial defeat to West Indies. That loss resulted in an early exit from the tournament. The Proteas were criticised for failing to deliver in a relatively easier group, marking one of their most disappointing performances in the competition.

Total matches: 2

Won: 1

Lost: 1

2006 ICC Champions Trophy – Semi-final exit

South Africa bounced back in the 2006 edition with strong performances in the group stage. They secured wins against Pakistan and New Zealand, advancing to the semi-finals. However, in their knockout match against West Indies, their batting collapsed under pressure, failing to chase a modest total. Once again, their inability to handle crucial moments in knockout games cost them a chance at the title.

Total matches: 4

Won: 2

Lost: 2

2009 ICC Champions Trophy – Group stage exit

As hosts of the 2009 tournament, South Africa were among the favourites. However, their campaign ended in disappointment. Despite winning against Sri Lanka, losses to England and New Zealand in the group stage saw them crash out early. Their failure to advance past the first round at home was a major setback, and questions arose about their ability to perform under pressure in ICC events.

Total matches: 3

Won: 1

Lost: 2

2013 ICC Champions Trophy – Semi-final exit

South Africa entered the 2013 Champions Trophy with a strong squad but faced a challenging journey. They managed to reach the semi-finals but struggled against England in a rain-affected match. Their batting line-up collapsed under pressure, and they suffered a heavy defeat. This was another case of South Africa failing to deliver in a knockout game, reinforcing their unfortunate tag as 'chokers' in ICC tournaments.

Total matches: 4

Won: 1

Lost: 2

No result: 1

2017 ICC Champions Trophy – Group stage exit

South Africa’s campaign in 2017 ended in another group-stage elimination. Despite winning against Sri Lanka, losses to Pakistan and India sealed their fate. The Proteas, once again, failed to perform in high-pressure matches. Their defeat against Pakistan was particularly disappointing, as they collapsed for a low total. Their early exit raised serious concerns about their ability to compete in ICC tournaments.

Total matches: 3

Won: 1

Lost: 2