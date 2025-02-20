Champions Trophy: IND vs PAK is a psychological battle - Navjot Singh Sidhu

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is legendary, known for its intensity and deep history. In a special episode of JioHotstar’s Greatest Rivalry Returns, cricket icons Yuvraj Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shahid Afridi, and Inzamam-ul-Haq reflected on iconic moments and shared their insights ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan showdown in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Why India vs Pakistan is the Ultimate Rivalry:

ALSO READ: Mohd Shami bags historic fifer against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy "It's the pinnacle of all rivalries—nothing compares to it. The tension is what binds everyone together. When 150 crore people expect victory, they cannot accept defeat. There’s a deep-rooted culture of retribution. This game isn’t just played with hands, it’s largely fought in the mind—it’s a psychological battle. There's a lot of nervous energy, but the team that transforms it into positive energy will come out on top."

Yuvraj Singh Reminisces About His First India vs Pakistan Encounter in 2003:

"That match stands as one of my greatest ODIs. Shahid Afridi welcomed me with a lot of ‘kind words.’ That was when I truly understood the essence of the India-Pakistan rivalry. Watching it on TV was one thing, but playing in it was an entirely different experience. The pressure was immense, but performing well in that match helped me gain confidence and become a better player moving forward."

Shahid Afridi Reflects on Yuvraj Singh’s Rivalry Moment:

Also Read

"Yuvraj was a young player at that time, still carving his niche in the team. We were fortunate to play alongside legends like Inzamam-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram, who showed us how to battle on the field, win matches, and unsettle the opposition. Our seniors used to tell us, ‘Show your eyes to the opposition. Put them under pressure.’ But Yuvraj, being the son of a Sardar, didn’t buckle under pressure. He came in with confidence, focused on his batting, and handled everything with remarkable composure."

Shahid Afridi on the Magnitude of the India vs Pakistan Rivalry:

"For any cricketer, an India-Pakistan match is a golden opportunity, especially for the younger players. It was always a dream for me. Before the match, I could barely sleep, constantly thinking about my performance and the responsibility I had. Even if I hadn’t performed well in the previous matches, if I did well in an India-Pakistan encounter, it would erase all my past mistakes. That’s how significant this rivalry is."

Yuvraj Singh on the Upcoming India vs Pakistan Clash in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025:

"Whether it’s a group stage match, a semifinal, or a final, an India-Pakistan game always feels like the ultimate contest. The pressure is enormous. Losing is never an option because it sets the tone for the entire tournament. Winning provides the momentum and confidence needed. I remember the last Champions Trophy when we beat Pakistan in the opening game, but they defeated us in the final. So, nothing is certain. However, starting with a win on such a huge stage, with the entire world watching, is crucial."

Inzamam-ul-Haq on the Significance of India vs Pakistan in ICC Tournaments:

"Pressure is always present when India and Pakistan clash. Playing just once a year amplifies that pressure. With cricket being broadcast globally, players now observe each other very closely. In the past, it was all about team dynamics—whichever team had better balance usually had the upper hand. But with T20 cricket’s rise, individual brilliance now plays a bigger role. A single player can completely turn the game around. India’s team has been strong in recent years, especially with all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya offering great balance in the lower order. In subcontinental conditions, these players make a huge impact. Ultimately, the team with better balance will likely hold the edge."