IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill provides fitness update on Virat Kohli for 2nd ODI

Shubman Gill has given a positive update on Kohli, saying the 37-year-old will definitely be available for the 2nd ODI which is to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha on February 9.

As India managed to register a 4-wicket win in the 1st ODI against England, Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill provided an update many Indian cricket fans have been waiting for. Gill talked about whether Indian star batter Virat Kohli will return in the famous blue jersey during the 2nd ODI or not. A knee injury prevented Kohli from featuring in the 1st ODI which left the fans in Nagpur in despair.
 
Will Virat Kohli play in the 2nd ODI vs England?
 
However, Gill has given a positive update on Kohli, saying the 37-year-old will definitely be available for the 2nd ODI which is to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha on February 9.  ALSO READ: India preparations for Champions Trophy: Five key takeaways from 1st ODI
 
 
"Kohli had swelling in his knee when he woke up in the morning due to which he couldn't play today. He felt okay in the practice a day before but the swelling in the morning stopped him from playing.
 
I'm sure he will be fit to play in the 2nd ODI as it was nothing serious." Gill said during the post-match interview.  Check all latest updates from Champions Trophy 2025 here

Gill starring with the bat
 
Vice-captain Shubman Gill led India’s chase with poise, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with the ball as the hosts secured a four-wicket victory over England in the opening ODI on Thursday.
 
Gill (87), Shreyas Iyer (59), and Axar Patel (52) stepped up, steering India to a comfortable win after Rana (3/53 from 7 overs) and veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/26 from 9) combined to take six wickets, leaving England stranded on a modest total of 248.

Topics : Virat Kohli Shubman Gill India cricket team India vs England

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

