IND vs PAK: Will Hardik Pandya spark a 2017-like blaze vs Pakistan today?

Check India vs Pakistan live score, match updates and full scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 As India and Pakistan prepare to renew their historic rivalry in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 , all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya, the dynamic all-rounder who has a reputation for delivering in big matches. With his ability to turn games around with both bat and ball, Pandya is expected to play a crucial role in India’s quest for victory. Given his strong record against Pakistan and ability to handle pressure, he could be the game-changer in this much-anticipated showdown at the Dubai International Stadium. Let’s take a closer look at Pandya’s impact and past performances against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan: A Clash of Titans

India is set to take on arch-rivals and hosts Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This highly anticipated encounter is more than just a group-stage match—it’s a high-stakes battle for both teams. While Pakistan will fight to keep their title defense alive, India will look to secure a semifinal berth with a victory.

Beyond the points table, this match holds emotional significance for Indian fans, who still remember the heartbreak of the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Pakistan clinched a dominant 180-run victory. With a 3-2 record in their favor in Champions Trophy history, Pakistan will look to extend their edge, while India will be determined to even the score.

Hardik Pandya: India’s Match-Winner Under Pressure

Hardik Pandya has repeatedly stepped up for India in crunch moments, making him one of the team's most valuable players in high-pressure encounters. His ability to play explosive innings, clear boundaries with ease, and break crucial partnerships with the ball makes him a dangerous opponent for Pakistan.

The all-rounder has a natural flair for taking on Pakistan’s bowling attack, often dispatching their top pacers for massive sixes. With the ball, his ability to generate pace and hit hard lengths has troubled some of Pakistan’s best batters, giving India vital breakthroughs in key matches.

Hardik Pandya’s Record vs Pakistan

In seven ODIs against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya has showcased his all-round brilliance:

Batting: 209 runs in four innings at an average of 69.66, with a strike rate of 132.27.

Bowling: 8 wickets at an average of 26.87, with best figures of 2/34.

Hardik Pandya’s Best Performances Against Pakistan

87 in the Asia Cup 2023 at Pallekele

One of Hardik’s best knocks came in the Asia Cup 2023 opener, when India found themselves in deep trouble at 66/4. He built a brilliant 138-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, counter-attacking the Pakistani bowlers to score 87 off 90 balls, including seven fours and a six. His efforts took India to a competitive total of 266, though rain ultimately washed out the match.

76 in the Champions Trophy 2017 Final at Manchester

This innings remains one of Pandya's most memorable performances, showcasing his fearless six-hitting ability. India was reeling at 72/6 in a daunting 339-run chase, but Hardik refused to surrender. He blasted 76 off just 43 balls, hitting four fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 176.74. However, a miscommunication with Ravindra Jadeja led to his run-out, and India eventually lost by 180 runs.

2/34 at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Ahmedabad

Playing in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium, Hardik Pandya played a crucial role with the ball, taking 2/34 in six overs. His spell helped India restrict Pakistan to 191, setting up a comfortable run chase. A viral moment from the match saw Hardik whispering to the ball before dismissing Imam-ul-Haq, sparking countless memes on social media.