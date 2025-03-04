Champions Trophy 2025 final date and live timing, live streaming, telecast

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Champions Trophy final will be played on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:36 PM IST
India stormed into the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final after they defeated Australia in the first semifinal at Dubai International Stadium on March 4 (Tuesday). India chased down the 265-run target and avenged the heart-breaking loss to the Aussies in the 2023 ODI World Cup.  India will now lock horns with the winner of semifinal 2, either South Africa or New Zealand in the grand finale on March 9 at Dubai International Stadium. The hosts for the tournament is Pakistan but like the league matches and semifinal, India will play the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium. 
 

ICC Champions Trophy grand finale live match time and date, live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will the Champions Trophy grand finale be played?
 
The Champions Trophy final will be played on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium.
 
Which teams will clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 final?
 
The Champions Trophy 2025 final will be played between India/Australia or New Zealand/South Africa.

When will the live toss in the Champions Trophy final take place on March 9?
 
The live toss in the Champions Trophy grand finale will take place at 2 PM IST.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Champions Trophy grand finale be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Champions Trophy final will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Champions Trophy final will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
 
First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

