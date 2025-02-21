Pakistan missing from IND vs BAN broadcast logo, PCB seeks ICC response

The match between India and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy on Thursday, where Shubman Gill, with his century, and Mohammed Shami, with his five-wicket haul, handed India an easy win in their campaign opener, is making headlines for a strange reason. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that Pakistan’s name was missing from the Champions Trophy graphics during India’s match. They now seek answers from the ICC regarding the issue while expressing their discontent over the whole fiasco.

Pakistan’s name missing from broadcast graphics

The PCB has sought an explanation from the ICC after Pakistan’s name was omitted from the Champions Trophy 2025 branding during the live broadcast of Thursday's match between India and Bangladesh in Dubai.

During the match, the logo displayed in the top left corner of the broadcast only featured the event name—"Champions Trophy 2025"—without mentioning Pakistan as the official host. This deviation was noticed as previous matches, including Pakistan’s tournament opener against New Zealand in Karachi and the Afghanistan-South Africa game, displayed both the event name and Pakistan's hosting status.

PCB unconvinced by ICC’s explanation

The PCB has expressed its displeasure over the situation and has sought assurances that such an issue will not occur again. While the ICC has informally conveyed to the PCB that the omission was a technical error, the PCB remains dissatisfied with this reasoning.

Given that broadcast graphics are typically prepared well in advance, the PCB finds it puzzling that Pakistan’s name was present during the opening match but was missing in the India-Bangladesh encounter. This inconsistency has raised concerns over the nature of the omission.

ICC assures no recurrence

Despite the PCB’s concerns, the ICC has maintained that the issue was purely technical and assured that all future games, whether held in Pakistan or the UAE, will not be affected by similar problems. The next match in the UAE is set to be one of the most highly anticipated of the tournament, with India facing off against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.