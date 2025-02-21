Injury or rested! Why is Klaasen not playing AFG vs SA match today?

South Africa suffered a huge blow ahead of their match against Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi today, as their key in-form middle-order batter, Heinrich Klaasen, has been left out of the playing 11 as a precautionary measure due to a soft tissue injury in his left elbow. Klaasen, hailed as one of the best batters against spin in recent times, will be missed for South Africa against spin-heavy Afghanistan in the first Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy.

While fans still have to wait for an official update on the true nature and extent of Klaasen’s injury, he is expected to be available for the game against Australia on February 25, as he has not yet been ruled out of the tournament.

Second injury in a week

Heinrich Klaasen was sidelined due to a soft tissue injury in his left elbow and ruled out as a precautionary measure. Concerns initially arose after he took a blow to his right thumb while keeping wickets during a tri-series match against Pakistan. However, it was the fresh elbow injury that ultimately forced him out of the match. Despite hopes of his participation, the team decided to prioritise his recovery and avoid any further complications.

Bavuma during the toss

South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, chose to bat first without mentioning Heinrich Klaasen's absence at the toss. He expressed confidence in his bowling attack, explaining the decision to play a lone spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, alongside seamers. Klaasen's absence is a major setback for the Proteas' middle order, but Bavuma remains optimistic about his team's ability to perform.

Ryan Rickelton(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi