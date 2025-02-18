Squads to live streaming: All you need to know about Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hasn’t even begun, yet it has already delivered a spectacle of intrigue, uncertainty, and behind-the-scenes drama. As the tournament finally kicks off, starting with an explosive opener between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on February 19 (Wednesday), the next three weeks promise nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster.
Why is the Champions Trophy regarded tougher than ODI World Cups?
The eight participating teams will not just compete for the coveted silverware, but also to etch their names in history. Often regarded as a tougher tournament than the World Cup, the Champions Trophy tests resilience like no other.
For Pakistan, it’s a landmark event, marking the first time since the 1996 World Cup that the country hosts an ICC tournament.
| Champions hosts and winner list
| Year
| Host Nation(S)
| Winner
| Runner-Up
| 1998
| Bangladesh
| South Africa
| West Indies
| 2000
| Kenya
| New Zealand
| India
| 2002
| Sri Lanka
| Sri Lanka and India
| None
| 2004
| England
| West Indies
| England
| 2006
| India
| Australia
| West Indies
| 2009
| South Africa
| Australia
| New Zealand
| 2013
| England and Wales
| India
| England
| 2017
| England and Wales
| Pakistan
| India
| 2025
| Pakistan
| To be decided
| To be decided
Champions Trophy 2025 venues
While India battles it out in Dubai, the rest of the teams will contest in Pakistan, a country that has endured years of exile from international cricket.
- National Stadium, Karachi
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
When was the last time the Champions Trophy played?
The previous edition of Champions Trophy 2025 was played in 2017, when Pakistan defeated India in the final.
The current edition of the Champions Trophy has been stitched together after eight long years, overcoming geopolitical roadblocks, tense negotiations, and last-minute logistical challenges. At a time when One Day Internationals (ODIs) struggle for relevance amidst the frenzy of T20 cricket and the enduring prestige of Test matches, the tournament also carries the weight of proving that 50-over cricket still has a future.
Perhaps, no other cricketing event in recent history has endured such relentless uncertainty—geopolitical tensions, the administrative deadlock between two of the sport’s biggest powerhouses, and doubt over Pakistan’s ability to pull off a global tournament.
The entire saga feels like a nostalgic throwback to the 1990s, when cricket in the subcontinent often resembled a chaotically planned, yet wildly successful, festival.
From Chaos to Action: The Curtain Rises in Karachi
But now, all the off-field drama will fade away, as the cricket finally takes centre stage. Pakistan, the defending champions, will lock horns with a calculated and methodical New Zealand—a side known for its clinical execution and discipline.
The opening clash is more than just a game—it is a collision of unpredictability versus precision, flair versus structure, raw talent versus meticulous planning.
The Ultimate Showdown: India vs Pakistan on February 23
While every match in the Champions Trophy holds weight, the undisputed highlight will arrive on February 23—when India and Pakistan reignite their legendary rivalry.
Beyond just cricket, this match will once again stir waves of nostalgia, political posturing, social media duels, and unrelenting emotions. The stakes? As high as ever.
The venue? Dubai.
Why is India not playing Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan?
India’s steadfast refusal to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns ensures that this spectacle occurs on neutral ground. Yet, the tension, anticipation, and raw intensity of an India-Pakistan clash will be felt across the cricketing world.
Champions Trophy 2025 squads of all eight participating teams
Group A
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Bangladesh squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.
New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.
Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Group B
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami
England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka
Champions Trophy 2025: Tournament Format Explained
The tournament will follow a round-robin group stage, where each team faces every other team in its group once. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, set up as follows:
Key Semi-Final and Final Details
India in the Semi-Finals: If India qualifies, their semi-final will be held in Dubai on March 4, regardless of their position in the points table.
Pakistan in the Semi-Finals: If Pakistan qualifies, their semi-final will be played in Lahore on March 5.
The Grand Finale: Scheduled for March 9 in Lahore. However, if India reaches the final, the match will be shifted to Dubai, ensuring a neutral venue for the high-stakes encounter.
Champions Trophy 2025 groups
Group A
- Pakistan
- India
- Bangladesh
- New Zealand
Group B
- Australia
- England
- Afghanistan
- South Africa
Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule
| ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule
| Date
| Matches
| Stadium
| Timings
| 19 Feb
| Pakistan v New Zealand
| National Stadium, Karachi
| 2:30 PM IST
| 20 Feb
| Bangladesh v India
| Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
| 2:30 PM IST
| 21 Feb
| Afghanistan v South Africa
| National Stadium, Karachi
| 2:30 PM IST
| 22 Feb
| Australia v England
| Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
| 2:30 PM IST
| 23 Feb
| Pakistan v India
| Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
| 2:30 PM IST
| 24 Feb
| Bangladesh v New Zealand
| Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
| 2:30 PM IST
| 25 Feb
| Australia v South Africa
| Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
| 2:30 PM IST
| 26 Feb
| Afghanistan v England
| Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
| 2:30 PM IST
| 27 Feb
| Pakistan v Bangladesh,
| Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
| 2:30 PM IST
| 28 Feb
| Afghanistan v Australia,
| Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
| 2:30 PM IST
| 1 Mar
| South Africa v England,
| National Stadium, Karachi
| 2:30 PM IST
| 2 Mar
| New Zealand v India,
| Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
| 2:30 PM IST
| 4 Mar
| Semi-final 1
| Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
| 2:30 PM IST
| 5 Mar
| Semi-final 2
| Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
| 2:30 PM IST
| 9 Mar
| Final
| Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
| 2:30 PM IST
| All matches start at 1400 hours Pakistan Standard Time
| Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify
| Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify
| If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming and telecast, CT 2025 live timing, India vs Pakistan match date and other details
When will the Champions Trophy 2025 start in Pakistan?
Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19 (Wednesday).
Which two teams will lock horns in the first match of Champions Trophy 2025?
The hosts Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opening match.
At what time will Champions Trophy matches begin?
The Champions Trophy 2025 matches will begin at 2:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST), 2 PM Pakistan time.
At what time will the toss during Champions Trophy 2025 take place?
In an international cricket match, the toss usually takes place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play. Since live matches during the Champions Trophy begin at 2:30 PM IST, the toss will take place at 2 PM IST (1:30 PM Pakistan time).
Which TV Channels will live telecast Champions Trophy 2025 matches?
Star Sports 1 HD/SD, and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast with English Commentary.
How to watch live streaming of Champions Trophy matches in India?
JioHotstar will live stream Champions Trophy 2025 matches in India.