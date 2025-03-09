WATCH: Rohit-Kohli's special dance after India's final triumph | IND vs NZ

India’s victorious run in the 2025 Champions Trophy culminated in an unforgettable celebration as Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma delighted fans with an impromptu dandiya dance after their side clinched a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final on March 9 in Dubai. As Ravindra Jadeja struck the winning boundary, securing India’s third Champions Trophy title, Rohit and Kohli were quick to join the celebration, dancing joyfully with the match stumps in hand. India lift 3rd Champions Trophy title in Dubai

The match, held at the Dubai International Stadium, was a nail-biting affair, with India chasing down a target of 252 runs. New Zealand's bowling attack made things challenging for the Indian side, stretching the match into the 49th over. Tension mounted as quick wickets fell, including Virat Kohli's early dismissal for just one run. However, the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, provided a strong start with a partnership of 105 runs.

Despite a few setbacks, including the middle-order collapse, India remained resilient. Shreyas Iyer’s vital knock of 48 runs, along with Axar Patel’s composed contribution, ensured the chase remained on track. KL Rahul’s unbeaten 34 runs played a key role in guiding the team towards victory. Ultimately, it was Jadeja’s boundary that sealed the win, sparking jubilant celebrations across the stadium.

India’s bowlers played a pivotal role in the win, with Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) shining with the ball, restricting New Zealand to just 251 runs. Their outstanding efforts, combined with the Indian batting lineup’s fightback, helped the team secure a well-deserved victory, bringing home their third Champions Trophy title and ensuring unforgettable celebrations led by their two star players, Rohit and Kohli.