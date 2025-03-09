Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Varun to Santner: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Champions Trophy 2025

Varun to Santner: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Champions Trophy 2025

Closest to Henry, was India's Varun Chakaravarthy who has taken an impressive 9 wickets in just 3 matches in the marquee tournament.

Shashwat Nishant
Shashwat Nishant
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 10:11 PM IST
As India claimed the Champions Trophy 2025 title, the race for the top bowler spot came to an exhilarating close. New Zealand’s Matt Henry, who was in outstanding form throughout the tournament, ended with 10 wickets in just 4 matches. Despite missing out on the final due to injury, Henry’s contributions were key to New Zealand’s success.

Hot on his heels was India’s Varun Chakaravarthy, who displayed remarkable consistency, taking 9 wickets in just 3 matches. Chakaravarthy’s efforts were crucial for India, and with the Champions Trophy now in his grasp, he has cemented his place as one of the tournament’s standout performers.

The tournament saw both bowlers shine, and while Henry’s injury meant he missed out on the final, Chakaravarthy’s stellar performances helped India lift the prestigious trophy. It’s a proud moment for him, with his crucial role in India’s victory now etched in Champions Trophy history. 

  
Highest wicket-takers in Champions Trophy 2025
Rank Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Matt Henry 4 31.2 188 10 16.7 167 - 1
2 Varun Chakaravarthy 3 30 180 9 15.11 136 - 1
3 Mohammed Shami 5 41 246 9 25.89 233 - 1
4 Mitchell Santner 5 40 240 7 27.71 194 - -
5 Kuldeep Yadav 5 46.3 279 7 31.86 223 - -
6 Ben Dwarshuis 3 26 156 7 21.71 152 - -
7 Azmatullah Omarzai 3 20.5 125 7 20 140 - 1
8 Michael Bracewell 5 39 234 6 28.83 173 1 -
9 Wiaan Mulder 3 22.2 134 6 18.17 109 - -
10 Kagiso Rabada 3 25.3 153 6 24.67 148 - -
11 William ORourke 5 37 222 6 37.33 224 - -
12 Adam Zampa 3 28 168 6 28.67 172 - -
13 Lungi Ngidi 3 25 150 6 26.83 161 - -
14 Jofra Archer 3 29 174 6 33.5 201 - -
15 Axar Patel 5 45 270 5 39.2 196 - -
 

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

