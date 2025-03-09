Varun to Santner: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Champions Trophy 2025

As India claimed the Champions Trophy 2025 title, the race for the top bowler spot came to an exhilarating close. New Zealand’s Matt Henry, who was in outstanding form throughout the tournament, ended with 10 wickets in just 4 matches. Despite missing out on the final due to injury, Henry’s contributions were key to New Zealand’s success.

Hot on his heels was India’s Varun Chakaravarthy, who displayed remarkable consistency, taking 9 wickets in just 3 matches. Chakaravarthy’s efforts were crucial for India, and with the Champions Trophy now in his grasp, he has cemented his place as one of the tournament’s standout performers.

The tournament saw both bowlers shine, and while Henry’s injury meant he missed out on the final, Chakaravarthy’s stellar performances helped India lift the prestigious trophy. It’s a proud moment for him, with his crucial role in India’s victory now etched in Champions Trophy history.