Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ final live?

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs New Zealand FINAL LIVE UPDATES Rachin Ravindra unleashes fury on Hardik Pandya, propelling New Zealand to a flying start After a cautious start, Rachin Ravindra has exploded into action, dismantling Hardik Pandya’s short-ball strategy with breathtaking precision. With unwavering confidence, he first rocked back and launched a pull shot into the stands for a towering six. The very next delivery, he punched through the off-side with elegance for a boundary. And as if to make a statement, he dispatched another short ball to the ropes, leaving Pandya stunned and the Indian camp momentarily rattled. New Zealand openers put up highest opening stand against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 New Zealand: 46-0 after 6 Overs ALSO READ: IND vs NZ FINAL FULL SCORECARD & LIVE SCORE | IND vs NZ FINAL DUBAI PITCH REPORT Playing 11 of both the teams for Champions Trophy 2025 final today New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith In the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against India at the Dubai International Stadium today (March 9).

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Team News

India

The Men in Blue have luckily been untouched by any injuries in the tournament and have been able to stay consistent with their selections in matches. The addition of spinner Varun Chakaravarthy against New Zealand in their final group game turned out to be a good choice, with the spinner taking a five wicket haul against the Kiwis on the day.

New Zealand

The Kiiwis have also been consistent with their team selection in the recent times with a plethora of talent across the eleven. New Zealand's spin attack will be one look out for if the pitch offers turn on the final day. Pacer matt henry appeared to have injured his shoulder while taking a catch during their semi-final match against South Africa and could be a doubt for the final showdown. Skipper Santner had said that the pacer was sore on the day but only time will tell about his availability.

Henry took a fifer against India in their group game and could prove to be a big miss if he is ruled out.

Head-to-Head and Tournament History

India and New Zealand have clashed 119 times in ODI cricket. India has won 61 of these encounters, while New Zealand has emerged victorious in 50. Seven matches have ended without a result, and one match resulted in a tie. The rivalry between the two teams has seen thrilling moments, with both sides enjoying success over the years, making it one of the most competitive matchups in ODI cricket history.

Their most recent meeting before the group game was in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semis where India emerged victorious at the Wankhede Stadium.

Total matches: 119

India won: 61

New Zealand won: 50

No Result: 7

Tie: 1

Details of India vs New Zealand final live streaming during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

When will the match between India and New Zealand final take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final is scheduled to take place on March 9 (Sunday)

What is the venue for the India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final will be held at the Dubai International cricket stadium on March 9.

What time will the toss take place for the India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9?

The toss for the match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final will take place at 2 pm IST.

When will the match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on March 9?

The match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final will start at 2:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match between India and New Zealand.

Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand on their app and website.