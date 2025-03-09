Rachin to Virat: Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025

Highest run getters in Champions Trophy 2025 Rank Player Matches Innings Runs Average SR 4s 6s 1 Rachin Ravindra 4 4 263 65.75 106.48 25 2 2 Shreyas Iyer 5 5 243 48.6 79.41 16 5 3 Ben Duckett 3 3 227 75.67 108.61 25 3 4 Joe Root 3 3 225 75 96.57 19 2 5 Virat Kohli 5 5 218 54.5 82.89 15 - 6 Ibrahim Zadran 3 3 216 72 106.4 15 7 7 Tom Latham 5 5 205 51.25 87.23 13 3 8 Kane Williamson 5 5 200 40 85.47 18 2 9 Rassie van der Dussen 3 3 193 96.5 96.98 13 7 10 Shubman Gill 5 5 188 47 75.5 17 3

In the Champions Trophy 2025, Rachin Ravindra emerged as the highest run-getter as he scored 263 runs in four matches, hitting 2 hundreds with 112 being his highest individual score. He was followed by India's Shreyas Iyer, who ended his Champions Trophy campaign with 243 runs in five matches. Shreyas scored 48 runs off 62 balls in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.India's Virat Kohli finished the 2025 Champions Trophy with 218 runs in 5 matches at an average of 54.50.