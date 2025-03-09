Rachin to Virat: Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025

In the Champions Trophy 2025, Rachin Ravindra emerged as the highest run-getter as he scored 263 runs in four matches, hitting 2 hundreds with 112 being his highest individual score. He was followed by India's Shreyas Iyer, who ended his Champions Trophy campaign with 243 runs in five matches. Shreyas scored 48 runs off 62 balls in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ FINAL FULL SCORECARD & LIVE SCORE India's Virat Kohli finished the 2025 Champions Trophy with 218 runs in 5 matches at an average of 54.50.
|Highest run getters in Champions Trophy 2025
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|SR
|4s
|6s
|1
|Rachin Ravindra
|4
|4
|263
|65.75
|106.48
|25
|2
|2
|Shreyas Iyer
|5
|5
|243
|48.6
|79.41
|16
|5
|3
|Ben Duckett
|3
|3
|227
|75.67
|108.61
|25
|3
|4
|Joe Root
|3
|3
|225
|75
|96.57
|19
|2
|5
|Virat Kohli
|5
|5
|218
|54.5
|82.89
|15
|-
|6
|Ibrahim Zadran
|3
|3
|216
|72
|106.4
|15
|7
|7
|Tom Latham
|5
|5
|205
|51.25
|87.23
|13
|3
|8
|Kane Williamson
|5
|5
|200
|40
|85.47
|18
|2
|9
|Rassie van der Dussen
|3
|3
|193
|96.5
|96.98
|13
|7
|10
|Shubman Gill
|5
|5
|188
|47
|75.5
|17
|3