'When you leave..', Virat on India's bright future after his retirement

Virat Kohli was all smiles after guiding India to their second Champions Trophy title, as he shared his thoughts on the tournament and the team’s remarkable performance. Kohli, who has been an integral part of India’s rise in world cricket, admitted that the win was especially sweet after a tough Australian tour. "It’s been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australian tour, and winning a big tournament like this is just fantastic," he said.

The Indian skipper highlighted the immense talent in the dressing room, emphasizing the vital role the senior players have played in mentoring the younger generation. "So much talent in the dressing room, they're trying to take their game further, and we're just happy to help, sharing our experience," he added. Kohli credited the collective strength of the team, saying, "Everyone has put their hand up at some point in the tournament, and that's what makes this Indian team so strong."

Reflecting on the effort in practice sessions, Kohli expressed pride in the team's progress. "The amount of work we’ve done in the practice sessions, it feels great to win," he said. His confidence in the future of Indian cricket was evident as he stated, "When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place. I feel we’ve got a squad ready to take on the world for the next 8 years."

Kohli also praised the New Zealand team, acknowledging their consistent excellence despite a smaller talent pool. "They’re always so good and keep doing the basics well," he said. The loss of his close friend, Kane Williamson, in the final was tough for Kohli, but he appreciated the Kiwis’ aggressive, supportive approach and commitment to their game.

In Kohli’s eyes, the Champions Trophy was not just a triumph for the present but a solid foundation for India’s future.