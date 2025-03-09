India win Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma's men beat Kiwis by 4 wickets

Pure ecstasy. Unmatched drama. A final for the ages. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 reached a breathtaking climax as India edged past New Zealand in a nerve-wracking contest, reclaiming the coveted trophy and exorcising the ghosts of their 2023 World Cup heartbreak. As the fireworks lit up the Dubai sky, Ravindra Jadeja stood tall, arms raised in triumph, blowing a celebratory kiss. Beside him, KL Rahul, arms aloft, soaked in the euphoria of the moment. The Indian dugout erupted in uncontainable joy, with players storming onto the field to lift Jadeja and Rahul, the final heroes of an unforgettable night.

Rohit’s intent sets the tone

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 prize money: How much do India, New Zealand receive? The chase began with Rohit Sharma making a statement—a resounding pull for six off the second ball of the innings. The Indian skipper was in the zone, igniting hopes with a blazing start. But as the game progressed, momentum swung wildly between the two sides, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The final blow: Jadeja seals it in style

With the pressure mounting and just a few runs to get, Jadeja rose to the occasion. Facing a short-of-length delivery angled in, he rocked back and nailed a pull behind square leg, sealing victory in emphatic fashion. As the ball raced away, Jadeja pointed to the name on his back, a moment of personal triumph in India's collective glory.

Redemption and celebration

The celebrations were raw and emotional. Rohit Sharma and his men flooded the field, hugging, cheering, and letting the victory sink in. This wasn’t just another title—it was redemption, a long-awaited moment of closure after the heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup final.

India Inning 254-6 (49 ov) CRR:5.18 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Rohit Sharma (C) st T Latham b R Ravindra 76 83 7 3 91.57 Shubman Gill c G Phillips b M Santner 31 50 0 1 62 Virat Kohli lbw b MG Bracewell 1 2 0 0 50 Shreyas Iyer c R Ravindra b M Santner 48 62 2 2 77.42 Axar Patel c WO Rourke b MG Bracewell 29 40 1 1 72.5 KL Rahul (WK) Not out 34 33 1 1 103.03 Hardik Pandya c & b KA Jamieson 18 18 1 1 100 Ravindra Jadeja Not out 9 6 1 0 150 Extras 8 (b 0, Ib 0, w 8, nb 0, p 0) Total 254 (6 wkts, 49 Ov) Yet to Bat Mohammed Shami,Kuldeep Yadav,Varun Chakravarthy Bowler O M R W WD ECO Kyle Jamieson 5 0 24 1 1 4.8 William O'Rourke 7 0 56 0 3 8 Nathan Smith 2 0 22 0 0 11 Mitchell Santner 10 0 46 2 1 4.6 Rachin Ravindra 10 1 47 1 1 4.7 Michael Bracewell 10 1 28 2 0 2.8 Glenn Phillips 5 0 31 0 0 6.2

India vs New Zealand final key highlights: New Zealand innings

Kuldeep’s magic changes the game

ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy winners and runners-up list with their captains On a pitch offering significant turn, India’s spin attack—led by a masterful Kuldeep Yadav (2/40)—dictated the tempo of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. However, a resilient fightback from Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101) and Michael Bracewell (53 off 40) ensured New Zealand reached a competitive 251 for 7 on Sunday.

Fiery start, but New Zealand stumble

New Zealand got off to a scorching start, racing to 69 for 1 in 10 overs, despite losing Will Young to Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) in the sixth over. However, their early momentum was shattered when Kuldeep Yadav entered the attack in the 11th over.

With his very first ball, Kuldeep deceived Rachin Ravindra with a perfectly disguised googly, sending his stumps flying and breaking a 57-run opening stand. Ravindra had earlier tormented Hardik Pandya, smashing a six and two consecutive fours, but was lucky to survive on 28, dropped by Mohammed Shami off his own bowling.

In the very next over, Kane Williamson, looking to rebuild, perished trying to defend Kuldeep’s sharp delivery—only to offer a simple return catch. Within minutes, New Zealand had slipped to 75 for 3 in 12.2 overs, and the game had turned on its head.

Spin strangles the Blackcaps

From there, India’s four-pronged spin attack squeezed the life out of New Zealand’s innings. For 81 consecutive deliveries, the Blackcaps could not hit a single boundary.

The drought was finally broken when Glenn Phillips launched Kuldeep for a towering six over long-off, but that moment of relief was short-lived. The relentless pressure paid off as Chakravarthy struck again, unleashing a 93 kmph googly that breached Phillips’ defence and ended a 57-run fifth-wicket stand.

While Kuldeep and Chakravarthy used sharp turn to torment the batters, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja operated with speed and precision, cramping the Kiwis for space. Their contrasting approaches worked wonders, as India’s spinners combined to concede just 144 runs in 38 overs.

Mitchell, Bracewell provide a late flourish

New Zealand’s hopes for a 260-plus total rested on Mitchell’s ability to rotate strike and Bracewell’s aggressive stroke play. Mitchell reached his fifty in 91 balls, manipulating the field with clever singles and twos.

A brief late charge arrived in the 46th over, when Mitchell smashed two boundaries off Shami, hinting at a final push. He built a 46-run stand with Bracewell, but Shami had the last laugh, dismissing him when he failed to clear Rohit Sharma at covers.