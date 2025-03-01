Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal schedule, India time table, live streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Following two impressive victories in the group stage, the Indian cricket team has confirmed its semi-final berth in the ICC Champions Trophy alongside New Zealand. Sitting in 2nd place in the points table at the moment, India's final position will be determined when they take on the Kiwis in their final Group A clash on March 2.
 
From Group B, it is Australia and South Africa who make the cut for the semis. A couple of washed-out matches made the scenarios a bit enticing, but in the end, it was England and Afghanistan who had to bow out of the marquee tournament. South Africa has a chance to finish on top of the table with a win against England in their final group game.  ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SA vs ENG live match?
 
 
Who will India face in the Champions Trophy semi-finals?
 
If India wins on Sunday and finishes at the top of the table, they will face the team finishing in 2nd position from Group B. New Zealand, in this case, will face the table topper from Group B in the final-four clash. 
Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals schedule
Date Match Venue Time (IST)
04/03/25 India vs SA/AUS Dubai International Stadium 14:30:00
05/03/25 New Zealand vs SA/AUS Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore 14:30:00
 

iCC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals live telecast and live streaming details

  When will India play their semi-final match in Champions Trophy 2025?  India will play their Champions Trophy semi-final match on March 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.  What time will India's semi-final match in the Champions Trophy begin?  India's semi-final clash in the Champions Trophy will begin at 2:30 PM iST on March 4.  When will New Zealand play in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals?  New Zealand's semi-final clash in the Champions Trophy will be played on March 5.  Where will the live telecast of the Champions Trophy semi-finals be available in India?  The live telecast of the Champions Trophy semi-finals will be available on the Star Sports network in India.  Where will the live streaming of the Champions Trophy semi-finals be available in India?  The live streaming of the Champions Trophy semi-finals will be available on the Jio Hotstar app in India.   

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

