Champions Trophy: Will India rest players for final group game vs NZ?

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is uncertain about whether India would make any changes to their winning lineup in a major tournament like the Champions Trophy, even though the team has already secured a semifinal spot. However, he is confident that the squad has grown and improved in ICC tournaments in recent years.

After commanding victories over Bangladesh and Pakistan, Rohit Sharma's team has already earned a place in the knockout stages, with one final group game left against New Zealand on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa, Afghanistan SF qualification scenarios The current situation contrasts sharply with their T20 World Cup campaign in 2021, held in Dubai, when India suffered a heavy 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan, followed by a loss to New Zealand, which ultimately led to them failing to qualify for the semifinals.

When asked if the team was in a content or comfortable state, given their current position, Rahul mentioned that he hadn't really thought about it.

"Back then, those situations did affect us. It wasn't easy for us as players not to make it to the semifinals or perform well in those tournaments. But we've learned from those experiences. In the last two or three ICC events, we’ve been performing much better," Rahul explained during a media interaction.

He further emphasized, "We’re not dwelling on the past, whether good or bad. What matters now is staying focused in the present. I feel the team is calm and balanced, and everyone is just focusing on the game ahead, not worrying about the semifinals. We're taking things one step at a time."

Several players, including pacer Arshdeep Singh, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, and spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar, have yet to feature in the tournament.

Also Read

With India already through to the semifinals, could the management experiment with some of the players on the bench?

"I’m not part of the leadership group, so I’m not involved in that decision-making. But I’m sure there will be temptation. I’ve been in situations where you might want to give certain players a chance in these matches. However, I’m not sure if that will happen in the Champions Trophy," Rahul said, adding, "We only have one day of rest before the semifinals, and we’ve just had a six-day break. So, there’s a possibility that we’ll want everyone to get a game and have some time in the middle. But that’s just my take. It could be different tomorrow."

On New Zealand: Not To Be Taken Lightly

Rahul stressed that New Zealand is never a team to underestimate. They recently defeated India in a three-match Test series and also beat them in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"Having been part of my first Champions Trophy, I’ve realized that things happen quickly in this tournament. Unlike the World Cup, where a slow start can allow for a comeback, in this format, it’s much harder. You have to stay sharp throughout," Rahul said.

Check Champions Trophy 2025 points table here "No game is easy, and no team can be taken lightly. New Zealand has always been a tough opponent, and we’ve had competitive encounters with them in various ICC events. They’ve consistently shown up against us, and the contests have always been tight."

Praise for Mohammed Shami

Rahul also praised Mohammed Shami for his remarkable comeback and ability to generate late swing, which makes wicketkeeping particularly challenging.

"Shami's ability to make the ball wobble behind the stumps is something that really tests a keeper. His accuracy, pace, and sharpness are all outstanding. Not many people talk about how precise and quick he is, but it makes him an incredibly difficult bowler to face."

Rahul recounted an instance from the nets where Shami surprised him with his pace, hitting him straight in the back. "He’s put in a lot of hard work, especially after being away from the game due to injury, and it’s great to see him back at his best."

On Competing with Rishabh Pant

Asked about the competition between him and Rishabh Pant, Rahul downplayed any pressure from Pant's presence in the squad. "There’s always that temptation to compare, but I’m not trying to compete with Rishabh. I focus on my game and what I do best."

Regarding discussions about his approach to pacing innings, Rahul admitted he’s used to such debates. "I hear the criticism sometimes and reflect on whether it's valid. But when I go out to bat, I don't think about increasing my strike rate. What matters to me is what’s best for the team in that situation, and I stick to that mindset. Sometimes, I might not always get it right."

This version retains the original content’s essence but is rephrased to ensure uniqueness and avoid plagiarism.