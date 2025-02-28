Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa, Afghanistan SF qualification scenarios

Afghanistan face an almost impossible path to the semi-finals, needing an miracle in the South Africa vs England on Saturday against their Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.99.

For Afghanistan to qualify, South Africa must lose to England by at least 207 runs while chasing a target of 301—an unrealistic equation that leaves their fate hanging by a thread.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table Group B Teams M W L NR PT NRR South Africa 2 1 0 1 3 2.14 Australia 2 1 0 1 3 0.475 Afghanistan 2 1 1 0 2 -0.99 England 2 0 2 0 0 -0.305 On the other hand, a South Africa victory would see them top Group B, pushing Australia to second place and sealing Afghanistan’s elimination. As things stand, the numbers are heavily stacked against them.

AFG vs AUS

Australia qualified for the semifinal of Champions Trophy 2025 from Group B after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28 (Friday).

Why Australia vs Afghanistan was abandoned?

While most of the water pools have been cleared, certain soggy patches remain on the surface, posing a challenge for the groundstaff.

The bowling run-ups at the College End are of particular concern, as groundstaff were late to cover the area due to the sudden intensification of rain. This delay has left the strip noticeably wet, making it unsafe for bowlers.

In an effort to speed up the drying process, the ground crew is using foam to absorb moisture from the top surface, while the super sopper continues to work across the outfield. The wait for a restart hinges on how quickly these damp spots can be addressed. Australia’s Path to the Knockouts

If points are shared in Australia's upcoming game, they will move up to four points and secure their spot in the semi-finals.

A win would further cement their place at the top of the group.

South Africa’s Fate Tied to England Result

If South Africa beat England, they will top the group with five points.

However, if England win, then South Africa and Afghanistan will both finish on three points, bringing NRR into play.

Afghanistan’s Slim Qualification Hopes

With an NRR of -0.99, Afghanistan face near-impossible odds of progressing.

They will only qualify if South Africa lose by at least 207 runs while chasing a 301-run target—an extremely unlikely scenario.

Any other result would mean Afghanistan’s elimination from the tournament.