India squad announcement for Champions Trophy LIVE UPDATES: Will Bumrah be included?
Meanwhile, Karun Nair, who has been in sensational form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, seems to have missed out on the squad.
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
All eyes will be on the BCCI press conference today as Team India are set to announce the squad that will represent the country in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today. Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar will be coming to announce the squad as India look to get their hands on yet another ICC trophy this year. Fans and pundits have all had their permutations and combinations listed over the days, but it is now time to see who all will be part of the Men in Blue in Dubai. The press conference will begin at 12:30 PM IST where skipper Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar will announce the ODI squad for the ENG series and Champions Trophy ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full squad list of all 8 participating teams
Jasprit Bumrah to be included?
Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to be included in India's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, according to a report. The star fast bowler has been a topic of much discussion due to a back spasm he suffered during the final Test match against Australia in Sydney. Despite this injury concern, the report states that Bumrah will be part of the squad, with his inclusion being contingent on his fitness. The selectors are reportedly keen for Bumrah to play at least one competitive match before the Champions Trophy to fully assess his fitness and make a final decision on his inclusion.
In contrast, there will be no place for wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson or in-form Karun Nair in the squad. Samson, who was part of the squad for the England T20Is, is not expected to feature in the England ODIs or the Champions Trophy, as per the report. One of the primary reasons for his exclusion is his absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a domestic competition in which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strongly encouraged national players to participate. This absence, coupled with his lack of recent form in domestic cricket, has led to selectors deciding against considering him for the upcoming tournaments.
No Karun Nair in the squad?
Meanwhile, Karun Nair, who has been in sensational form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, seems to have missed out as well. Nair has scored an impressive 752 runs in just eight matches, including five centuries in seven innings, earning significant attention for his consistent performances. However, the selectors feel it would be imprudent to recall Nair, who last played for India in 2017, just before a major tournament like the Champions Trophy. Despite his excellent domestic form, the selectors seem hesitant to take such a big call so close to the prestigious event.
12:00 PM
India squad announcement for Champions Trophy LIVE UPDATES: Players likely to be axed
Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, and Harshit Rana featured in India's last ODI squad against Sri Lanka but are unlikely to make the Champions Trophy 15. Parag is injured, while Arshdeep has an outside chance if Bumrah or Shami are unavailable. Dube, Arshdeep, and Rana remain on the sidelines.
11:45 AM
India squad announcement for Champions Trophy LIVE UPDATES: Shami back in the squad?
One of the biggest question around the announcement will be weather Md Shami, who made his return for India's T20 series against England, will make his return to ODI squad or not. We need to wait a little longer for the official announcement.
11:35 AM
India squad announcement for Champions Trophy LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah as vice captain
The star Indian pacer jasprit Bumrah is likely to be Rohit's deputy iin the Champions Trophy, if he is deemed fit to play by BCCI medical team.
11:21 AM
India squad announcement for Champions Trophy LIVE UPDATES: Rohit still in-charge
Rohit Sharma who will attend the presser today along side Ajit Agarkar is almost confirmed to keep his position as skipper of the team at least till the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
11:05 AM
India squad announcement for Champions Trophy LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of India's much anticipated squad announcement for ICC Championss Trophy 2025 and three-match ODI series vs England. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are likely to make the announce the squad during their presser sschduled for 12:30 PM IST today. But who all will make the final cut? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : Rohit Sharma India cricket team BCCI ICC Champions Trophy India vs England England cricket team
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 11:05 AM IST