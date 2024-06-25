AFG vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan opts to bat first

The last game of Group 1 in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is going to be a cracker when Afghanistan take on Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent. It is a must-win game for Afghanistan, while Bangladesh have an outside chance.

There is a huge threat of a wash-out and in that case, Afghanistan could be in problem as they want to win the match.

Scenarios for semifinal qualification: Afghanistan need just a win to qualify

If Bangladesh beat Afghanistan, then Australia will qualify on better net runrate

If Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by over 61 runs or chase down a target in 13 Overs, then both Afghanistan and Australia knocked out and Bangla Tigers will join India from Group 1.

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11

Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh playing 11: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

How to watch the live telecast of the AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Afghanistan (AFG) vs Bangladesh (BAN) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AFG vs BAN live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, AFG vs BAN Live streaming

AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

