T20 World Cup 2024 semis schedule, qualified teams, live match time (IST)

Everything you need to know about ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals

South Africa joined defending champions England as the second team to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals. The two semifinals will take place on June 27, Thursday, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

From Group 1, India, Afghanistan, Australia are in contention to make it to the semifinal, with India vs Australia game (8 PM IST on June 24) to decide whether 2021 champions will remain in contention or knocked out given Afghanistan win against Bangladesh (June 25 morning). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Teams qualified for Semifinal of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Group 2

England

South Africa

Group 1 teams who can make it to semifinal

India or Australia or Afghanistan (The teams will be decided after Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match on June 25 by 10 AM IST)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal full schedule and venues



T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal schedule Matches Date and day Time (IST) Venue 1st semifinal June 27, Thursday 6 AM IST Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 2nd semifinal June 27, Thursday 8 PM IST Providence Stadium, Guyana



ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal live match timings, live streaming and telecast

Which teams have qualified for semifinal of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

England and South Africa qualified for semifinal from Group 2. India, Australia and Afghanistan have a chance to qualify for semifinal from Group 1.

When will 1st semifinal take place in T20 World Cup 2024?

The first semifinal will take place at June 27, according to Indian Standard Time (IST) or June 26 night, as per the local time at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

When will second semifinal take place in ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The first semifinal will take place at June 27, according to Indian Standard Time (IST) or June 27 morning, as per the local time at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

At what time first semifinal will begin?

In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the first semifinal will begin at 6 AM IST (June 27) or 8:30 PM local time (June 26).

At what time second semifinal will begin in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

In ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the second semifinal will begin at 8 PM IST (June 27) or 10:30 AM local time (June 27).

Is there a reserve day for the semifinal?

For the first semifinal, there is a reserve day given it is a night game.

For the second semifinal, there is a provision of reverse day. But the game can be extended for 2 hours and 30 minutes as it is a day game.



Which TV Channels will live telecast T20 World Cup semifinal matches in India?



Star Sports will live telecast ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinals in India.



How to watch the live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal?



Fans can watch the live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal in India.