AUS vs OMAN live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

Australia will take on Oman in Match 40 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, with both teams already out of contention and left to battle only for pride.

Australia will be eager to end a frustrating tournament with a morale-boosting win after their hopes of reaching the Super Eights faded early. Their campaign was badly affected by injuries to frontline pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, which weakened their bowling attack and forced constant adjustments. Batting inconsistency also hurt them at crucial moments, preventing them from building momentum. Captain Mitchell Marsh is expected to continue leading a side that still boasts plenty of match-winners, including Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Tim David. The fixture could also serve as an opportunity for a few squad players to stake their claim before Australia’s likely reassessment following the tournament.