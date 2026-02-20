Associate Sponsors

AUS vs OMAN live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

Australia will be eager to end a frustrating tournament with a morale-boosting win after their hopes of reaching the Super Eights faded early.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 5:46 PM IST
Australia will take on Oman in Match 40 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, with both teams already out of contention and left to battle only for pride.
 
Australia will be eager to end a frustrating tournament with a morale-boosting win after their hopes of reaching the Super Eights faded early. Their campaign was badly affected by injuries to frontline pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, which weakened their bowling attack and forced constant adjustments.  Batting inconsistency also hurt them at crucial moments, preventing them from building momentum. Captain Mitchell Marsh is expected to continue leading a side that still boasts plenty of match-winners, including Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Tim David. The fixture could also serve as an opportunity for a few squad players to stake their claim before Australia’s likely reassessment following the tournament.
 
Oman, on the other hand, are still searching for their first victory after suffering three straight defeats in the group stage. Captain Jatinder Singh will depend on senior players like Aamir Kaleem and Sufyan Mehmood for stability, while the bowling unit, led by Shakeel Ahmed and Mohammad Nadeem, will need to deliver disciplined spells. With nothing to lose, Oman will hope to play fearless cricket and end their campaign with a strong performance.    Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 5:26 PM IST

