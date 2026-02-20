Friday, February 20, 2026 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC 2026: Australia vs Oman pitch report and Pallekele Stadium stats

T20 WC 2026: Australia vs Oman pitch report and Pallekele Stadium stats

Australia will be keen to sign off on a positive note after a disappointing campaign that ended their Super Eights hopes

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

Australia and Oman face off in Match 40 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, with both sides already eliminated and playing for pride.
 
Australia will be keen to sign off on a positive note after a disappointing campaign that ended their Super Eights hopes. Injuries to key fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc disrupted the team’s balance, while inconsistent batting performances added to their struggles. Captain Mitchell Marsh is expected to continue leading a line-up that still carries plenty of firepower through Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Tim David, and the match could offer fringe players a final chance to impress ahead of a likely post-tournament review.
 
 
Oman, meanwhile, are searching for their first win after heavy defeats in all three group matches. Skipper Jatinder Singh will look to experienced campaigners Aamir Kaleem and Sufyan Mehmood to guide the side, while bowlers Shakeel Ahmed and Mohammad Nadeem are expected to shoulder responsibility. With no pressure of qualification, Oman will aim to play freely and finish their campaign on a competitive note against a strong Australian outfit.

The surface at this venue is expected to favour batters, with an earlier T20 World Cup 2026 fixture producing a high-scoring contest in which Sri Lanka posted 225 in 20 overs. The pitch offered good bounce and carry, allowing stroke-makers to play freely once set. Bowlers may need to rely on variations, especially in the middle overs, as conditions appear conducive to run-scoring. Teams winning the toss could prefer to bat first to put pressure on the opposition. 

T20 World Cup 2026 AUS vs OMN: Head-to-head stats at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

This will be the first time Australia and Oman will face each other in a T20I at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday.

Most recent T20I match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

The most recent T20I match played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, was Match 32 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Ireland and Zimbabwe. The match was abandoned without a toss, and the points were shared. Zimbabwe, with the solidarity point, confirmed their place in the Super 8 round.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele: Key T20I stats

Pallekele stadium key T20I stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches 32
Matches won batting first 16
Matches won bowling first 13
Average 1st Innings Score 168
Average 2nd Innings Score 145
Highest Total Recorded 263/3 (20 Ovs) – AUS vs SL
Lowest Total Recorded 88/10 (16 Ovs) – NZ vs SL
Highest Score Chased 178/2 (18.4 Ovs) – PAK vs BAN
Lowest Score Defended 133/10 (16.2 Ovs) – SL vs ENG
 

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

