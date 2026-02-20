Comfortable as underdogs: ZIM assistant coach Ebrahim ahead of India clash

Zimbabwe assistant coach Dion Ebrahim said his side has ticked all the right boxes in preparation and is comfortable being labelled the underdogs ahead of their Super 8 clash against India, adding that the key would be to not get overwhelmed by the occasion.

Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to top Group B. They will face reigning champions India, two-time champions West Indies and 2024 finalists South Africa in the Super 8.

"I think rankings and every other measurement will state us as the underdogs which is perfectly fine. I think when we came into the World Cup this year, we were definitely the underdogs in the group and it's a place we like to operate in," Ebrahim said.

"I think Sikandar touched on it a few days ago; that the benefit of being the underdogs is that we go into those games or that particular game with no pressure really because all the pressure sits with the India team in India in conditions which they are familiar with, a format which they have been gradually improving and getting stronger and stronger." ALSO READ: No PAK cricketers to be picked for IPL-backed Hundred franchises: Report Ebrahim, however, said Zimbabwe would need to guard against being overwhelmed by the occasion when they face India. "...it will be the big challenge of us making sure that we are not overwhelmed by the occasion first and foremost and not overwhelmed by the crowds, the atmosphere, especially when India take momentum because they will.