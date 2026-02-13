Australia vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

The coin flip of the match went in Australia's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Travis Head (AUS): We will bowl. Well, I mean, one eye is obviously on the cricket and the other on the fitness issues. But we’re used to a bit of chaos early in competitions like this. We’ve had it before. It’s a really good group, calm, and we’re in a good space. We played well the other night, so our challenge now is to back that up and put in another strong performance. I think it’s about dealing with the conditions. I felt we did that really, really well. We want to keep the pressure on the run rate. We probably did it in a different way than we naturally do, but that’s down to the wicket conditions. It’s a different wicket today as well, so it’s about summing up the conditions, adapting well, and playing smart cricket. Sikandar Raza (ZIM): Not a bad thing to bat first, the pitch might get slower and we've picked an extra spinner. The bounce here on different wickets is a gap around 13m, so we need to keep our discipline and hit the top of the stumps. We don't have too many chances to play against Australia and the ICC has given us this chance, so looking to do well. Two changes for us - unfortunately Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the competition, Richard Ngarava has been rested as a precautionary measure. His second scans came out well. Tony Munyonga and Greame Creamer are in. Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Australia playing 11: Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann Zimbabwe playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani