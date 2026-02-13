Associate Sponsors

Australia vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Both Australia and Zimbabwe will take the field on Friday with a win under their belt from their campaign openers

Australia vs Zimbabwe broadcast details
Australia vs Zimbabwe broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:42 AM IST
Australia are facing Zimbabwe in a crucial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 encounter in Colombo today, with both teams looking to extend their winning start.

The coin flip of the match went in Australia's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Travis Head (AUS): We will bowl. Well, I mean, one eye is obviously on the cricket and the other on the fitness issues. But we’re used to a bit of chaos early in competitions like this. We’ve had it before. It’s a really good group, calm, and we’re in a good space. We played well the other night, so our challenge now is to back that up and put in another strong performance. I think it’s about dealing with the conditions. I felt we did that really, really well. We want to keep the pressure on the run rate. We probably did it in a different way than we naturally do, but that’s down to the wicket conditions. It’s a different wicket today as well, so it’s about summing up the conditions, adapting well, and playing smart cricket.  Sikandar Raza (ZIM): Not a bad thing to bat first, the pitch might get slower and we've picked an extra spinner. The bounce here on different wickets is a gap around 13m, so we need to keep our discipline and hit the top of the stumps. We don't have too many chances to play against Australia and the ICC has given us this chance, so looking to do well. Two changes for us - unfortunately Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the competition, Richard Ngarava has been rested as a precautionary measure. His second scans came out well. Tony Munyonga and Greame Creamer are in.  Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11  Australia playing 11: Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann  Zimbabwe playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani 

  Check all the live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 19 between Australia and Zimbabwe here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Australia vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

Australia vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Friday, February 13.
 
What will be the venue for the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
 
What time will the toss for the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 11.30 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Topics :ICC T20 World CupCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

