BCCI vice-president Shukla condemns Shoaib Malik over 'doctored' audio clip

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday criticised former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and a Pakistani news channel for airing what he called an “altered, AI-generated audio” in his name during a television discussion. Shukla said the clip was fake and urged those involved to stop circulating misleading content.

Shukla shared his original video statement on social media and clarified that the viral audio did not reflect his actual remarks, warning fans against believing manipulated material.

Shukla clarifies original ICC remarks

In the original video, Shukla had spoken about ongoing discussions between the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), aimed at resolving tensions surrounding the tournament. He described the outcome as an “amicable solution” that prioritised cricket and praised the ICC for bringing all parties to the table.

According to Shukla, the agreement ensured that the scheduled India-Pakistan fixture in Colombo would go ahead as planned. He also said the negotiations helped address Bangladesh’s concerns, adding that the development was a positive outcome for the tournament and all stakeholders involved. Check the full video here: Fake clip sparks controversy The controversy began after a talk show on Pakistani television aired an audio clip attributed to Shukla, suggesting that the ICC had acted at the BCCI’s request to persuade Pakistan to end its boycott threat. Shukla denied making those comments, stating that the audio had been manipulated using artificial intelligence.