T20 World Cup 2026 today's matches: AUS vs ZIM, CAN vs UAE, USA vs NED

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will continue with Day 7 action on Friday, February 13. Three matches are scheduled for the day, with Australia, after an easy win in their first match, looking to stay on the winning path when they take on Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In the second match of the day, Canada will meet the UAE in Delhi, with both teams hoping to secure their first win. In the third and final match of the day, the Netherlands will take on the USA, with hopes of keeping their Super Eight hopes alive.

With all this in mind, let’s take a closer look at what fans can expect from the three matches today. T20 World Cup 2026: February 13 matches Australia vs Zimbabwe (Colombo) In the opening fixture of the day, Australia will take on Zimbabwe in Match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with both teams looking to extend their winning starts. Australia will keep a close watch on skipper Mitchell Marsh’s fitness after he missed the Ireland game, while Steve Smith has joined the squad as cover following strong Big Bash League form.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, arrive confident after beating Oman, relying on their pace trio of Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava. Sikandar Raza’s all-round presence adds depth, though Brendan Taylor remains a fitness concern, with Ryan Burl and Graeme Cremer waiting as spin options. Canada vs UAE (Delhi) In the second match of the day, Canada will take on the UAE in Match 20 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with both sides searching for their first win after heavy opening defeats. Canada were outplayed by South Africa and will look for a stronger all-round showing, banking on positives such as Navneet Dhaliwal’s fighting half-century while aiming for better control with the ball.

The UAE, meanwhile, impressed with the bat against New Zealand but struggled to defend 173, exposing concerns in their bowling unit. With both teams eager to reset their campaigns, the contest could hinge on which side adapts more quickly and delivers a more balanced performance under pressure. USA vs Netherlands (Chennai) In the third and final match of the day, the USA will face the Netherlands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with the race for the Super Eight intensifying. The USA find themselves in a must-win situation after recent defeats, and injuries have further complicated their campaign. Jasdeep Singh has been ruled out, while Ali Khan and Shubham Ranjane remain fitness concerns, leaving the bowling unit under pressure. Ehsan Adil has joined the squad but is still searching for consistency.