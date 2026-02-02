BCCI vice-president Shukla slams Pakistan for forfeiting IND vs PAK clash

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Monday came down heavily on Pakistan for pulling out of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Colombo, saying such selective boycotts damage the spirit, credibility and commercial health of international cricket.

ALSO READ: Pakistan to England: List of teams who forfeited matches in ICC events While addressing the media, Shukla stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) was fully justified in issuing a stern warning to the Pakistan team.

'BCCi in agreement of ICC's stand'

Shukla pointed out that the ICC had released a detailed statement clearly underlining the importance of sportsmanship and adherence to tournament commitments. He conveyed that the BCCI was in complete agreement with the ICC’s position, and maintained that the Indian board would refrain from making any independent remarks until it formally engaged with the world body on the matter.

What led to Pakistan’s decision? Pakistan’s withdrawal, communicated through an official government statement, is being interpreted as a political response linked to Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament. Bangladesh had refused to travel to India, citing security concerns, following the exclusion of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL — a sequence of events that eventually pushed Pakistan to announce its boycott of the marquee fixture. ‘Cricket being dragged into politics’ Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed strong discomfort over the way cricket has been entangled in political disputes. He said denying Mustafizur an IPL contract was an unfortunate political intrusion, adding that Bangladesh’s reaction, followed by Pakistan’s decision to show solidarity, had escalated the situation to a point where the sport itself was suffering.