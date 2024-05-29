USA to Uganda: Everything about associate nations at T20 World Cup 2024

For the first time in the history of the T20 World Cups, nine associate nations are going to be part of the tournament's single edition. It has come courtesy of an associate nation—the USA being the co-host. However, none of the nine associate nations has had it easy while qualifying for the World Cup, as they have come through a gruelling qualification process.

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here



ALSO READ: Watch: Here's how Rohit-led India is gearing up for T20 World Cup in US

The USA beating Bangladesh in their pre-tournament preparatory series is nothing short of a sign of things to expect from these nine teams. Earlier, Uganda had managed to knock out Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands in the 2023 ODI World Cup surprised many and beat South Africa as well. The USA beating Bangladesh in their pre-tournament preparatory series is nothing short of a sign of things to expect from these nine teams. Earlier, Uganda had managed to knock out Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands in the 2023 ODI World Cup surprised many and beat South Africa as well.

It is with this background that these nine associate nations would look to create an impact at this T20 World Cup 2024. Here's how they are looking ahead of the tournament.

USA

Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here



Co-hosts USA make their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup debut in 2024, with an opening match against rivals, Canada, in Texas the perfect way to announce themselves. Co-hosts USA make their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup debut in 2024, with an opening match against rivals, Canada, in Texas the perfect way to announce themselves.

It has been a rapid rise since the first T20I against the UAE only five years ago, but American cricket has gone from strength to strength since then, with their first victories coming against the Cayman Islands later that year.

A first win against a Test nation came with victory over Ireland in 2021, something they will look to repeat in the World Cup group stage when they meet in Lauderhill.

One to Watch: Batter Aaron Jones will again form the bedrock of the batting line-up. The New Yorker boasts an ODI high score of 123* and will be key to American fortunes.

USA Squad for T20 World Cup 2024





ALSO READ: Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 run scorers in T20 World Cup history Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir; Reserves: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

USA Schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time IST USA Canada Grand Prairie, Dallas June 2, 2024 18:00:00 USA Pakistan Grand Prairie, Dallas June 6, 2024 21:00:00 USA India Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 01/06/12 20:00:00 USA Ireland Central Broward Park Stadium, Florida June 14, 2024 20:00:00

Canada

Canada is set for their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup debut in 2024 but they are no strangers to the global stage, having appeared at four ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups, most recently in 2011.



They have never been beyond the group stage but will be determined to spring a surprise and do so this time around on North American soil after booking their place with victory in the Americas Qualifier.

An opening match against the USA, the oldest rivalry in cricket, is an enticing start before taking on Ireland, where they will hope for a similar result to their side’s first-ever meeting four years ago, when Canada won by four runs.

One to Watch: All-rounder Harsh Thaker can win matches for Canada with bat or ball in hand. The 26-year-old has impressed in both limited-overs formats in the past year and will be determined to step up to the plate this summer.

Canada Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi; Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar

Canada Schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time IST Canada USA Grand Prairie, Dallas June 2, 2024 18:00:00 Canada Ireland Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York June 7, 2024 20:00:00 Canada Pakistan Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 01/06/11 20:00:00 Canada India Central Broward Park Stadium, Florida June 15, 2024 20:00:00

Namibia

Namibia returns for their third consecutive appearance at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after cruising through the Africa Qualifier with a perfect record.

Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here



The Eagles reached the Super 12 on T20 World Cup debut in 2021 thanks to victories over the Netherlands and Ireland before narrowly missing out on reaching the same stage in 2022 despite defeating Sri Lanka. The Eagles reached the Super 12 on T20 World Cup debut in 2021 thanks to victories over the Netherlands and Ireland before narrowly missing out on reaching the same stage in 2022 despite defeating Sri Lanka.

They will be hopeful of reaching the knockout stages again but will need to navigate first-ever T20 internationals with England and Australia first.





ALSO READ: Nassau County to Grand Prairie: USA Stadiums hosting T20 World Cup 2024 One to Watch: Captain Gerhard Erasmus is the man who makes Namibia tick. The all-rounder has been there from the very start, appearing in Namibia’s first-ever T20I and has been influential ever since. The 2023 ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year will hope to continue that this summer.

Namibia squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut

Namibia Schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time IST Namibia Oman Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados June 3, 2024 06:00:00 Namibia Scotland Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados June 7, 2024 00:30:00 Namibia Australia Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 01/06/12 06:30:00 Namibia England Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua June 15, 2024 22:30:00

Scotland

Scotland make their fourth straight appearance at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and will have eyes on reaching the knockout stages for only the second time after impressing in qualification.

Scotland edged out Test nation and neighbours Ireland to earn top spot in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, a feat that will give them plenty of confidence for their chances across the Atlantic.

An opening match against England is a mouth-watering prospect, and one Scotland will be hoping to set out their stall in as they look to match their 2021 achievement of progressing from the groups.

One to Watch: Bowler Brad Currie could be a match-winner for Scotland, with the 25-year-old starring in qualification.

Currie posted figures of five for 13 in the final against Ireland, the best-ever T20I bowling figures from a Scot, and will hope to take that form into the summer.

Scotland Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Scotland Schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time IST Scotland England Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados June 4, 2024 20:00:00 Scotland Namibia Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados June 7, 2024 00:30:00 Scotland Oman Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 01/06/09 22:30:00 Scotland Australia Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia June 16, 2024 06:00:00

Oman

Oman return to the biggest stage in men’s T20 cricket after missing out in 2022, and will be determined to make up for lost time.

They ensured their place at this year’s event with victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, defeating Bahrain in the semi-final to book their ticket before taking home the trophy with a dramatic super over victory against Nepal.

Oman have never made it beyond the group stages of a men’s World Cup and will hope to put that right in 2024, but will need to break records if they are to do so, having never beaten any of their four opponents in Group B.

One to Watch: Vice-captain Aqib Ilyas will look to hold the side together through his work with bat and ball. The 31-year-old is one of the most experienced members of the squad and will lean on all of that in the USA and the Caribbean. He was named Player of the Tournament in the Asia Qualifier and will look to repeat those performances.

Oman Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail; Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra

Oman Schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time IST Oman Namibia Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados June 3, 2024 06:00:00 Oman Australia Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados June 6, 2024 06:00:00 Oman Scotland Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 01/06/09 22:30:00 Oman England Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua June 14, 2024 00:30:00

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea are back for their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and will be determined to better their 2021 showing, where they finished 16th.

There have been positive strides since then, including comfortable qualification via victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, as well as regular victories over other Associate Member nations.

The key will be whether this side can make the step up and earn a victory over a Test nation, with three in Group C, something Papua New Guinea have never done before.

One to Watch: No man has scored more T20I runs for Papua New Guinea than Tony Ura, and the 34-year-old will hope to pile on some more this summer.

Ura was part of PNG’s first-ever T20I squad in 2015 and has been integral ever since, top-scoring against both Japan and Philippines in qualification.

PNG Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

PNG Schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time IST Papua New Guinea West Indies Guyana National Stadium, Guyana June 2, 2024 20:00:00 Papua New Guinea Uganda Guyana National Stadium, Guyana June 6, 2024 05:00:00 Papua New Guinea Afghanistan Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba 01/06/14 06:00:00 Papua New Guinea New Zealand Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba June 17, 2024 20:00:00

Uganda

Uganda make their World Cup debut in the USA and Caribbean after finishing second in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, behind Namibia.

The Cricket Cranes pulled off victory over a Test nation at the first attempt with a win over Zimbabwe in qualifying and will look to pull off the same feat in Group C at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Qualification sparked jubilant scenes as Uganda succeeded at reaching the final tournament at the ninth-attempt, and they will hope to make their mark once there after being made to wait for so long.

One to Watch: Riazat Ali Shah was the star of Uganda’s victory over Zimbabwe, and the all-rounder will be determined to match that form in the summer.

Shah scored 42 off 28 balls against Zimbabwe, and his quick-hitting in the middle order - as well as his effective medium pace - will be key to Ugandan success.

Uganda Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel; Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

Uganda Schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time IST Uganda Afghanistan Guyana National Stadium, Guyana June 4, 2024 06:00:00 Uganda Papua New Guinea Guyana National Stadium, Guyana June 6, 2024 05:00:00 Uganda West Indies Guyana National Stadium, Guyana June 9, 2024 06:00:00 Uganda New Zealand Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba June 15, 2024 06:00:00

Netherlands

The Netherlands are no stranger to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and will look to make back-to-back progressions from the group stage in 2024.

The Dutch reached the Super 12s in 2022 before bowing out and will have aims of making it to the Super 8s this time around.

Their performance in 2022 booked their spot at the 2024 edition and performances since have provided plenty of further encouragement, with a first victory over South Africa coming later that year.

They will hope for a repeat result when they meet again in Group D, which also features Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

One to Watch: Big-hitting Max O’Dowd will hope to continue to lead from the front for the Netherlands, with the opening batter key to their chances. O’Dowd is the top T20I run scorer in Dutch history and will be determined to extend that record in the summer.

Netherlands Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ????Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi; Reserve: Ryan Klein

Netherlands Schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time IST Netherlands Nepal Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas June 4, 2024 21:00:00 Netherlands South Africa Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York June 8, 2024 20:00:00 Netherlands Bangladesh Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent 01/06/13 20:00:00 Netherlands Sri Lanka Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia June 17, 2024 06:00:00

Nepal

Nepal are set for their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup appearance in a decade after booking their ticket to the USA and the Caribbean with a runners-up place in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

The Rhinos pushed winners, Oman, all the way to a super over in Kirtipur and will take plenty of heart from their impressive performances, which also included a victory over the UAE in the semi-final.

Their last World Cup appearance in 2014 ended in a narrow exit at the first stage despite winning two of their three games, and Nepal will be determined to hang around a little longer 10 years on.

One to Watch: Opener Rohit Paudel has been key to recent Nepalese success and will continue to be so during the summer. The captain is just 21 years old but is the lynchpin of the side. His runs from the top of the order will be crucial.

Nepal Squad for T20 World Cup 2024



Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Nepal Schedule for T20 World Cup 2024