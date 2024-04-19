Most sixes to highest run rate: IPL 2024 set to break T20 tourney's record

|6s Scored in First 30 Matches of IPL
|IPL seasons
|Sixes
|2024
|525
|2023
|440
|2022
|462
|2021
|390
|2020
|397
|2019
|363
|2018
|437
|2017
|366
|2016
|297
|2015
|343
|2014
|299
|2013
|220
|2012
|293
|2011
|260
|2010
|294
|2009
|260
|2008
|313
Meanwhile, the team's total of 250+ runs has been breached four times in the IPL 2024 as compared to only two times in the previous 16 editions of the Indian Premier League. The 287 that SRH amassed against RCB was the second-highest team score in T20 (The highest by a franchise side).
|Highest Team Score in T20 cricket
|Competition
|Team
|HS
|Asian Games Men's Cricket, 2023
|Nepal
|314
|Tata Indian Premier League, 2024
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|287
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023/24
|Punjab
|275
|KFC Big Bash League, 2021/22
|Melbourne Stars
|273
Moreover, with an overall tournament run rate of 9.48, IPL 2024 currently has the highest scoring rate of any T20 competition since the short format was introduced.
|Highest Run Rate in a T20 Competition (min 15 matches)
|Competition
|Mat
|RR
|HS
|LS
|Tata Indian Premier League, 2024
|31
|9.48
|287
|125
|HBL Pakistan Super League, 2022/23
|34
|9.2
|262
|76
|The Hundred Men, 2023
|33
|9.1
|201
|83
|The Hundred Men, 2022
|34
|8.99
|208
|75
|Indian Premier League, 2023
|74
|8.99
|257
|59
|Vitality Blast, 2023
|132
|8.93
|258
|68
|National T20 Cup, 2020/21
|33
|8.92
|242
|120
|The Hundred Men, 2021
|33
|8.83
|200
|87
|Vitality Blast, 2018
|127
|8.83
|250
|78
|Vitality Blast, 2022
|132
|8.81
|265
|74
