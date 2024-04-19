Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Most sixes to highest run rate: IPL 2024 set to break T20 tourney's record

Most sixes to highest run rate: IPL 2024 set to break T20 tourney's record

IPL 2024 has lit up the shortest format scene with a record 525 sixes being hit in the first 30 games. This is the maximum hit by this tournament stage in IPL history.

IPL 2024 key stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) has set new standards and records in the shortest format of the game. While the introduction of an impact player a year ago has been bearing fruit this season, the bowlers are on the receiving end. 

IPL 2024 has lit up the shortest format scene with a record 525 sixes being hit in the first 30 games. This is the maximum hit by this tournament stage in IPL history. 

6s Scored in First 30 Matches of IPL
IPL seasons Sixes
2024 525
2023 440
2022 462
2021 390
2020 397
2019 363
2018 437
2017 366
2016 297
2015 343
2014 299
2013 220
2012 293
2011 260
2010 294
2009 260
2008 313

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here

Meanwhile, the team's total of 250+ runs has been breached four times in the IPL 2024 as compared to only two times in the previous 16 editions of the Indian Premier League. The 287 that SRH amassed against RCB was the second-highest team score in T20 (The highest by a franchise side).

Highest Team Score in T20 cricket
Competition Team HS
Asian Games Men's Cricket, 2023 Nepal 314
Tata Indian Premier League, 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad 287
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023/24 Punjab 275
KFC Big Bash League, 2021/22 Melbourne Stars 273


Moreover, with an overall tournament run rate of 9.48, IPL 2024 currently has the highest scoring rate of any T20 competition since the short format was introduced. 

Highest Run Rate in a T20 Competition (min 15 matches)
Competition Mat RR HS LS
Tata Indian Premier League, 2024 31 9.48 287 125
HBL Pakistan Super League, 2022/23 34 9.2 262 76
The Hundred Men, 2023 33 9.1 201 83
The Hundred Men, 2022 34 8.99 208 75
Indian Premier League, 2023 74 8.99 257 59
Vitality Blast, 2023 132 8.93 258 68
National T20 Cup, 2020/21 33 8.92 242 120
The Hundred Men, 2021 33 8.83 200 87
Vitality Blast, 2018 127 8.83 250 78
Vitality Blast, 2022 132 8.81 265 74

Check IPL 2024 points table here

Also Read

IPL 2024 - most runs to most sixes: SRH vs MI match breaks many T20 record

IPL 2024: Watch Dhoni lights up Wankhede with 3 consecutive sixes vs Hardik

World Cup SF: What happens if SA vs AUS semis gets washed out in Kolkata

T20Is 6 sixes in an over: Nepal's Airee joins Pollard, Yuvraj in elite list

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 stats, top 10 highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

IPL 2024: It was my dream to play sweep shot against Bumrah - Ashutosh

IPL 2024 - Impact player rule producing half all-rounders: Zaheer Khan

IPL 2024 - Our nerves got tested: Hardik Pandya after close win over PBKS

IPL 2024: MI captain Hardik Pandya fined for slow over rate vs Punjab Kings

IPL 2024 points table: CSK, LSG, MI rankings; orange, purple cap holders

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsGujarat TitansDelhi CapitalsPunjab KingsLucknow Super GiantsKolkata Knight Riders

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story