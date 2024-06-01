T20 World Cup, Match 1: USA vs Canada Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

It is time for the biggest cricketing bonanza in North America as the United States of America (USA) will host the opening encounter of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas against neighbours and rivals Canada.





ALSO READ: USA to Uganda: Everything about associate nations at T20 World Cup 2024 The Group A encounter will test the audience engagement of cricket for a non-India vs Pakistan game in a country dominated by baseball lovers. The two teams have had a cricketing history of nearly 180 years going back to 1844 when the first cricket match was played between them in Manhattan, New York. It is time for them to face each other at the biggest stage of them all for the first time.

In a recently concluded four-match T20 international series between the USA and Canada, the hosts won all four. However, Canada's comfortable win over Nepal in a warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup makes the opening contest an evenly-matched encounter.

T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs CAN Playing 11 prediction

USA Playing 11 probables: Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh, Andries Gous, Nostush Kenjige/Shadley Van Schalkwyk

Canada Playing 11 probables: Navneet Dhaliwal, Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Kaleem Sana, Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon

USA vs Canada head-to-head

Total matches played: 8

USA won: 5

Canada won: 2

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

USA Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir; Reserves: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad

Canada Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi; Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar

T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs Canada (CAN) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

When ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin?



ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 1 in USA's New York. However, in India it will be on June 2 given India is 10 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Grand Prairie, Texas, USA.



Which team will lock horns in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 first match?



The co-host USA will lock horns with Canada in the IPL 2024 opening match.



When will ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony take place?



Interestingly, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony will take place on June 2 ahead of West Indies vs Papua New Guinea match, which is the second game of the tournament.



At what time will the USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Sunday (June 2)?

In the fourth USA vs CAN T20, the live toss will take place at 05:30 AM IST.

At what time will the USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 2?

The USA vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 06:00 AM IST on June 2 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the USA vs CAN match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels awhile Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?