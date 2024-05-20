Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRH: The battle of two six-hitting teams

In the powerplay, Sunrisers batters have hit 55 sixes compared to KKR's 39. SRH batters sent the ball over the boundary line most 63 times at a rate of 4.8 sixes per match in the middle overs.

Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma hits most sixes in powerplay for Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2024. Photo: PTI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 5:39 PM IST
The Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could see the ball reaching the stands quite frequently given the two sides have batters who can hit sixes at will. 

Particularly, Hyderabad have led the six-hitting charts in IPL 2024, having the likes of uncapped player Abhishek Sharma, Australia's dynamic batter Travis Head and South African Heinrich Klaasen. 

In the powerplay this season, Sunrisers batters have hit 55 sixes compared to KKR's 39. 

IPL 2024: Sixes per Match in POWERPLAY
Team Total 6s 6s Per Match
SRH 55 4.2
DC 46 3.3
KKR 39 3.3
RCB 40 2.8
MI 35 2.7
LSG 24 1.8
PBKS 21 1.5
GT 16 1.3
CSK 18 1.3
RR 17 1.3

Sunrisers batters' power-hitting skill is as such that they have sent the ball over the boundary line most 63 times at a rate of 4.8 sixes per match in the middle overs.

During the same period, Kolkata batters have hit 48 sixes at the rate of 4.0.

IPL 2024: Sixes per Match in MIDDLE OVERS
Team Total 6s 6s Per Match
SRH 63 4.8
RCB 64 4.7
MI 58 4.1
KKR 48 4
MI 48 3.7
RR 47 3.7
DC 50 3.6
CSK 41 2.9
LSG 38 2.9
GT 28 2.3

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have hit most 53 sixes in the death overs. 

In this period, SRH are at the second spot, hitting 42 sixes at a rate of 3.5 while KKR at the 4th place with 38 sixes, smashing 3.2 sixes per match.

IPL 2024: Sixes per Match in death overs
Team Total 6s 6s Per Match
RCB 53 4.1
SRH 42 3.5
CSK 48 3.4
KKR 38 3.2
DC 39 3
MI 39 3
RR 38 2.9
PBKS 41 2.9
LSG 26 2
GT 24 2
How Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head's record in powerplay?

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have been revelation for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the powerplay itself. The SRH's opening duo kept the opposition bowlers on their toes by hitting sixes from word go. The uncapped Indian player Abhishek Sharma has even took his opening partner Head in a competition of finding maximums, hitting 28 sixes against Aussie's 22.

 
IPL 2024: Most 6s in the Powerplay
Abhishek Sharma 28
Travis Head 22
Jake Fraser-McGurk 21
Virat Kohli 20
Phil Salt 17

IPL 2024: Most 6s in the Middle
Rajat Patidar 28
Riyan Parag 20
Nicholas Pooran 18
Heinrich Klaasen 17
Sunil Narine 14

IPL 2024: Most 6s at the Death
Tristan Stubbs 20
Dinesh Karthik 20
Shivam Dube 16
Heinrich Klaasen 15
Nicholas Pooran 15

First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

