IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRH: The battle of two six-hitting teams

In the powerplay this season, Sunrisers batters have hit 55 sixes compared to KKR's 39.
IPL 2024: Sixes per Match in POWERPLAY
Team
Total 6s
6s Per Match
SRH
55
4.2
DC
46
3.3
KKR
39
3.3
RCB
40
2.8
MI
35
2.7
LSG
24
1.8
PBKS
21
1.5
GT
16
1.3
CSK
18
1.3
RR
17
1.3
Sunrisers batters' power-hitting skill is as such that they have sent the ball over the boundary line most 63 times at a rate of 4.8 sixes per match in the middle overs.
During the same period, Kolkata batters have hit 48 sixes at the rate of 4.0.
IPL 2024: Sixes per Match in MIDDLE OVERS
Team
Total 6s
6s Per Match
SRH
63
4.8
RCB
64
4.7
MI
58
4.1
KKR
48
4
MI
48
3.7
RR
47
3.7
DC
50
3.6
CSK
41
2.9
LSG
38
2.9
GT
28
2.3
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have hit most 53 sixes in the death overs.
In this period, SRH are at the second spot, hitting 42 sixes at a rate of 3.5 while KKR at the 4th place with 38 sixes, smashing 3.2 sixes per match.
IPL 2024: Sixes per Match in death overs
Team
Total 6s
6s Per Match
RCB
53
4.1
SRH
42
3.5
CSK
48
3.4
KKR
38
3.2
DC
39
3
MI
39
3
RR
38
2.9
PBKS
41
2.9
LSG
26
2
GT
24
2
How Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head's record in powerplay?
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have been revelation for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the powerplay itself. The SRH's opening duo kept the opposition bowlers on their toes by hitting sixes from word go. The uncapped Indian player Abhishek Sharma has even took his opening partner Head in a competition of finding maximums, hitting 28 sixes against Aussie's 22.