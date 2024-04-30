T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule, squad, IND-PAK match timings (IST)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about Indian cricket team

India have announced their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which begins on June 2 according to Indian Standard Time (IST)) in the US and West Indies. Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member India squad while Hardik Pandya, who hasn't play any international match since the ODI World Cup 2023, has been named the vice-captain of Team India.

India have added two wicket-keepers, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, in their players' list. Star batter Virat Kohli, who is the highest run-scorer in IPL 2024 has also been added to the squad.





ALSO READ: How India's T20 World Cup-bound players have fared so far in IPL 2024 Pant will make a comeback to national colours after 16 months. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the four spinners in India squad for T20 World Cup 2024.

India will head into World T20 with three pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah with Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. Samson got a place in the 15-member squad while the selectors overlooked wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul and Rinku Singh.

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have been named as reserved players.

Team India full squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024



Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Travelling reserves

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.









India's schedule for T20 World Cup 2024 in US and West Indies

India full schedule for T20 World Cup Matches Dates Venue Timing (IST) India vs Ireland June 5 New York 8.00 PM India vs Pakistan June 9 New York 8.00 PM India vs USA June 12 New York 8.00 PM India vs Canada June 15 Lauderhill 8.00 PM

Format of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

20 teams are divided into four groups, with five teams in each group.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 round.

The eight teams will be split into two groups of four for the Super 8 round.

The top two teams in each group in Super 8 round will make it to the semifinals.

The winner of semifinals will play in the grand finale for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 league stage groups

Group A:

India

Pakistan

Ireland

Canada

United States of America

Group B:

England

Australia

Namibia

Scotland

Oman

Group C:

New Zealand

South Africa

West Indies

Sri Lanka

Afghanistan



Group D

Bangladesh

Uganda

Netherlands

Papua New Guinea

Nepal

India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule, IND vs PAK match live timings (IST) and live telecast streaming details

When will India begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in US and West Indies?

India will begin their first match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 5, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

When will India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

India vs Pakistan match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will take place on June 9 in New York.

At what time will IND vs PAK match in T20 World Cup 2024 begin?

India vs Pakistan match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin live at 8 PM IST on June 9.

Which TV Channels will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup matches in India?

Star Sports will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup matches in India.

How to watch live streaming of T20 World Cup matches in India?

Disney+Hotstar will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup matches in India, starting June 2, 2024.