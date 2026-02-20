No PAK cricketers to be picked for IPL-backed Hundred franchises: Report

Pakistani cricketers are expected to miss out on opportunities with franchises that have Indian Premier League (IPL) investment in the upcoming The Hundred auction, according to a media report. The development is said to stem from what has been described as an “unwritten rule” across leagues that have Indian ownership stakes.

Pattern Across T20 Leagues

The trend is not new. No Pakistani player has featured in the IPL since its inaugural 2008 season. Similarly, Pakistan players have not participated in South Africa’s SA20, where all six teams are owned by IPL franchise groups, or the ILT20 competition in the UAE, which also has strong IPL-linked ownership.

ALSO READ: India to Australia: Full list of teams already qualified for T20 WC 2028 In The Hundred, four of the eight teams now have partial ownership from IPL entities. These include Manchester Super Giants, Southern Brave, MI London, and Sunrisers Leeds. The ownership structure came into effect on October 1, 2025. Reports suggest these franchises are unlikely to bid for Pakistani players at next month’s auction.

ECB and Regulatory Position

The tournament operates under the authority of the independent cricket regulator formed after the 2023 Equity in Cricket report. Any selection policy based on nationality could potentially conflict with anti-discrimination guidelines.

An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) spokesperson reiterated that The Hundred welcomes players from across the globe and expects all eight teams to reflect that inclusivity. Nearly 1,000 players from 18 countries have registered for the auction, including over 50 from Pakistan.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould previously emphasized that players from all nations should be eligible for selection and highlighted the presence of clear anti-discrimination policies.

Calls for Fair Opportunity

Last season saw Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim participate in the tournament, while players such as Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf featured in earlier editions.

World Cricketers’ Association chief executive Tom Moffat stressed that recruitment decisions should uphold fairness and equal opportunity, even while acknowledging the autonomy of franchise owners.