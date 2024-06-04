Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / AFG vs UGD LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan batting first
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES, AFG vs UGD full scorecard: Uganda captain Brian Masaba won the toss and invited Rashid Khan's men to bat first.

Anish Kumar
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 6:00 AM IST
In today's first match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan starts as overwhelming favourites against Uganda at the Providence in Guyana. The Africans are making their maiden appearance in the tournament. Uganda captain Brian Masaba won the toss and invited Rashid Khan's men to bat first.
Afghanistan did extremely well in the last ICC tournament, beating the likes of England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup in India last year, and they will certainly take heart from that showing in this tournament. Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
T20 World Cup 2024: AFG vs UGA Playing 11
Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Uganda Playing 11: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa(w), Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba(c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
How to watch the live telecast of the AFG vs UGD T20 World Cup 2024 match?
Star Sports will live telecast the Afghanistan (AFG) vs Uganda (UGD) T20 World Cup 2024 match. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AFG vs UGD Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
How to watch the live streaming of Afghanistan vs Uganda match today?
Disney+Hotstar will live telecast AFG vs UGD maatch in India. Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here Stay tuned for Aghanistan vs Uganda live score and match updates in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Match to begin shortly. Uganda are in a huddle as we await for first ball being bowled. 

Uganda captain wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 5:16 AM IST

