AFG vs UGD LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan batting first

In today's first match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan starts as overwhelming favourites against Uganda at the Providence in Guyana. The Africans are making their maiden appearance in the tournament. Uganda captain Brian Masaba won the toss and invited Rashid Khan's men to bat first.

Afghanistan did extremely well in the last ICC tournament, beating the likes of England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup in India last year, and they will certainly take heart from that showing in this tournament. Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) here

T20 World Cup 2024: AFG vs UGA Playing 11

Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Uganda Playing 11: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa(w), Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba(c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

How to watch the live telecast of the AFG vs UGD T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Star Sports will live telecast the Afghanistan (AFG) vs Uganda (UGD) T20 World Cup 2024 match. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AFG vs UGD Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

