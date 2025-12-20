Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Consistency and Belief: How Ishan Kishan made his way back into Indian team

Consistency and Belief: How Ishan Kishan made his way back into Indian team

Ishan's incredible 517-run outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, which helped his team Jharkhand win the title for the first time, has once again put him right back in the Indian squad

Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
“Spend more time in the middle, score freely when the chance arises, and let the runs take care of themselves,” these were the words of Ishan Kishan in October 2025 after scoring a century in a Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match for Jharkhand against Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore.
 
The southpaw followed his own advice and two months later led Jharkhand to their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beating Haryana in the final in Pune. He not only led his team but led from the front, scoring 517 runs and finishing as the leading run-scorer, sending a clear message to the BCCI selection committee, which had kept him out since November 2023, that he deserved a spot in the Indian squad.
 
A few days later, the BCCI announced the squad for India’s ICC T20 World Cup title defence in 2026, and after two long years, Ishan was finally named in the 15-member squad, replacing out-of-form Shubman Gill. This showed that his consistency and self-belief had paid off big time, as the Jharkhand skipper will once again be seen in India’s blue jersey and may finally be ready to claim the regular spot he deserves. 

Calm replaces chaos

Ishan Kishan’s return to the Indian set-up has been driven by composure and clarity rather than noise or emotion. Even as uncertainty lingered ahead of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement, Kishan handled success and suspense with the same steady mindset, reflecting a player focused firmly on the present.

Finding balance off the field

Those close to Kishan point to a shift in perspective that helped him navigate a demanding phase. Turning to the Bhagavad Gita for guidance, he found calm and direction during a period that required patience and belief. For Kishan, the emphasis was not on what lay ahead, but on making the most of the moment in front of him.

Leading Jharkhand to history

That approach paid rich dividends as Kishan captained Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. Under his leadership, the team produced a commanding display in the final at Pune, beating Haryana by 69 runs and scripting a historic triumph.

A tournament to remember

Individually, Ishan Kishan was in a league of his own. He finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 517 runs from 10 innings, averaging 57.44 and striking at over 197. His standout performance came in the final, where he smashed 101 off just 49 balls—his fifth century of the competition—drawing level with Abhishek Sharma for the most hundreds in a single SMAT season.

Quiet confidence, not celebration

Despite the magnitude of the achievement, Kishan’s response was restrained. There were no extravagant celebrations, only quiet satisfaction and a belief that the journey was far from complete. That same calm followed him back home.

A hero’s welcome in Ranchi

The Jharkhand squad received a rousing welcome at Ranchi airport, accompanied by traditional music, garlands and celebrations, with JSCA secretary Saurabh Tiwary present. The team was later felicitated and also visited Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Rewarded with an India recall

Now back in India’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Kishan’s comeback feels earned rather than dramatic. After setbacks in early 2024, the left-hander has relied on consistency, leadership and timing to force his way back—letting his performances, and a calmer mind, speak for him.

Cricket NewsIshan KishanIndia cricket teamT20 cricketICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

