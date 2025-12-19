Will Ishan make a comeback? BCCI to announce IND's T20 WC squad on Saturday

India’s selectors will announce the T20 World Cup squad on Saturday, December 20 in Mumbai, with the chosen group also expected to be retained for the five-match home T20I series against New Zealand starting January 21. While most of the squad is believed to be settled, a few selection calls remain open and could prompt discussion.

With the World Cup just over a month away, the emphasis is likely to be on continuity and role clarity. However, recent performances — both international and domestic — have ensured that certain positions remain under review as the team management looks to finalise its combinations.

Limited scope for experimentation Given the proximity of the global tournament, sweeping changes are unlikely. The upcoming T20Is against New Zealand are expected to serve more as fine-tuning opportunities rather than a platform for wholesale experimentation. The selection is also expected to reflect head coach Gautam Gambhir’s preference for stability ahead of high-stakes events. Gill’s numbers raise questions Shubman Gill’s recent T20I record has become one of the central talking points ahead of the squad announcement. The vice-captain has gone 18 innings without a half-century, a stretch that would normally invite scrutiny for any top-order batter. Beyond the raw numbers, Gill’s overall impact has been inconsistent. While he has produced the odd match-winning contribution since his return at the Asia Cup, sustained performances have been hard to come by.

Security despite lean run Despite the dip in form, Gill appears to enjoy a degree of security within the set-up. His leadership role and long-term value to the team are key factors working in his favour. The selectors are believed to be viewing his struggles as a temporary phase rather than a structural issue. The availability of five T20Is against New Zealand before the World Cup further strengthens his case, providing him with time and match practice to rediscover rhythm. Kishan’s domestic numbers demand attention Ishan Kishan’s explosive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign has put him back in the conversation. With 517 runs, the most sixes in the tournament, and a strike rate close to 200, Kishan made a strong case on numbers alone.

Ordinarily, such a performance would have guaranteed a recall. However, the context of his runs has complicated matters. Crowded top order blocks Kishan’s path All of Kishan’s domestic runs came as an opener, a slot where India appear settled for now. Gill and Abhishek Sharma remain the first-choice opening pair, followed by Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav in the top four. With the batting order largely locked in, Kishan’s realistic role appears to be that of a backup opener and wicketkeeper. Samson ahead in the pecking order Even as a reserve option, Kishan faces competition. Sanju Samson is believed to be ahead in the selection hierarchy, having previously produced three T20I centuries in 2024 when given the opportunity to open.

Gill’s return, however, curtailed Samson’s run at the top, and the management now appears reluctant to reshuffle roles again so close to the World Cup. All-rounder preference shapes middle order The composition of the middle order continues to reflect Gautam Gambhir’s clear preference for all-rounders. This approach has influenced selection calls over the past several months and remains central to the current squad balance. Washington vs Rinku debate With Hardik Pandya back to full fitness, Washington Sundar’s value as a spin-bowling all-rounder has grown. Shivam Dube is viewed as batting cover for Hardik, leaving fewer slots for specialist batters.