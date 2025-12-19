Dasun Shanaka replaces Charith Asalanka as T20I skipper ahead of T20 WC

Sri Lanka Cricket has opted for experience over continuity by reinstating Dasun Shanaka as captain of the national T20I side ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Shanaka was named skipper of a 25-member preliminary squad announced on Friday, replacing Charith Asalanka, who has been relieved of leadership duties as the co-hosts look to steady the ship before the global tournament begins on February 7.

ALSO READ: Will Ishan make a comeback? BCCI to announce IND's T20 WC squad on Saturday The decision marks a significant shift in direction under the returning chairman of selectors, Pramodaya Wickramasingha, with the emphasis firmly on experience, stability and form. While Asalanka remains part of the squad as a specialist batter, the selectors felt the timing was right to reduce his responsibilities and allow him to focus solely on regaining rhythm with the bat.

Experience key factor in Shanaka’s return Explaining the decision, Wickramasingha indicated that Shanaka’s experience of playing three previous T20 World Cups weighed heavily in his favour. He suggested that the selectors believed Shanaka’s familiarity with high-pressure global tournaments would be invaluable, particularly with Sri Lanka hosting part of the event. Shanaka, he added, would return primarily as an all-rounder while also taking charge of the team, a role he has handled in the past. Asalanka’s form and recent absence Asalanka’s removal as captain was linked largely to his recent struggles with the bat. Wickramasingha hinted that leadership pressure had not helped his form and that easing the burden could benefit both the player and the team. Asalanka had also been under the scanner after opting out of Sri Lanka’s recent white-ball tour of Pakistan due to safety concerns following a deadly blast in Islamabad, which further fuelled speculation about his standing within the setup.

Selectors avoid wholesale changes Despite the leadership change, Sri Lanka have largely retained continuity in selection. Wickramasingha said the selectors, in consultation with head coach Sanath Jayasuriya, felt it was not the right moment for sweeping changes ahead of important home series against Pakistan and England. The focus, he noted, was on backing the existing group while making targeted adjustments. Dickwella’s return adds flexibility One notable inclusion is Niroshan Dickwella, whose versatility appealed to the selectors. Wickramasingha explained that Dickwella was seen as an option across multiple roles — as an opener, a reserve wicketkeeper or even a middle-order batter — offering flexibility in team combinations.