Dasun Shanaka deems Sri Lanka's display vs Australia as 'one of the best'

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka on Monday described his team's win over Australia in the T20 World Cup here as "one of the best performances in recent past".

Swashbuckling opener Pathum Nissanka struck a belligerent 52-ball 100 to power Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket win and secure their place in the Super Eights.

"One of the best performances in recent past. Happy about the way first innings went," Shanaka said at the presentation ceremony.

Set a record target of 182 at this venue, Sri Lanka rode on Nissanka's unbeaten knock and Kusal Mendis's 38-ball 51 to complete the task in 18 overs and leave Australia's qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Sri Lanka suffered a blow while Australia were batting as pacer Matheesha Pathirana had to be taken off the attack after suffering a hamstring injury in his first over. "We were still very positive after losing Pathirana. Had the confidence. Knew about the wicket as well. Each and everyone showed high body language. Everybody wanted to contribute somehow. Missing Hasaranga and now Pathirana is a big miss. Need to take the good things from here," Shanaka said. Speaking about Nissanka's magnificent knock, the skipper said, "We knew it was due. I know there were a lot of chats when we opted to bowl. Our group was confident. Boundaries are comparatively short.

"Wonderful to qualify for Super Eights. After many years making it to the next round. Hopefully we'll make it to the semis as well. Must thank the crowd."

"Wonderful to qualify for Super Eights. After many years making it to the next round. Hopefully we'll make it to the semis as well. Must thank the crowd." Nissanka, who put the Australian bowlers to the sword with his explosive batting, praised the surface that was on offer at the Pallekele International Stadium. "The wicket was pretty good today and I played my normal game. I am happy that I was able to get a hundred and get the team home. "We needed a good power play. We got a good partnership with Kusal Mendis. And we were able to continue from there and after that it was just continuing the inning and seeing it through." Asked if the wicket got better in the second innings, Nissanka said, "Normally, we have a better wicket at Pallekele when we bat second. It's a bit easier chasing." Speaking about his own form, he said, "I was just waiting for the ball to come and play to my strengths and I'm happy that I got several of those balls to those strengths and then was able to get those boundaries." Australian captain Mitchell Marsh believed 181 was a competitive total though Sri Lanka were home with two overs to spare. He agreed that his team was outplayed on the night.